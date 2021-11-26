Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has hauled in 47 balls, with a team-best 867 receiving yards plus eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 79 times, and is averaging 86.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 24.8% of the 319 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
- Chase has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
7
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Chase totaled 65 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Steelers, 5.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Steelers.
- The 258.1 yards per game the Steelers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers' defense is 12th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Chase put together a 32-yard performance against the Raiders last week on three catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
- Chase put up 113 yards (on 12 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 28 times, and averaged 37.7 yards per game.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
79
24.8%
47
867
8
9
25.0%
Tyler Boyd
63
19.7%
44
458
2
6
16.7%
Tee Higgins
60
18.8%
37
446
2
7
19.4%
C.J. Uzomah
31
9.7%
27
322
5
2
5.6%
