Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ja'Marr Chase, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) play in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North rivals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has hauled in 47 balls, with a team-best 867 receiving yards plus eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 79 times, and is averaging 86.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 24.8% of the 319 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

Chase has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 7 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Chase totaled 65 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Steelers, 5.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Steelers.

The 258.1 yards per game the Steelers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers' defense is 12th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Chase put together a 32-yard performance against the Raiders last week on three catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.

Chase put up 113 yards (on 12 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 28 times, and averaged 37.7 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 79 24.8% 47 867 8 9 25.0% Tyler Boyd 63 19.7% 44 458 2 6 16.7% Tee Higgins 60 18.8% 37 446 2 7 19.4% C.J. Uzomah 31 9.7% 27 322 5 2 5.6%

