There will be player prop betting options available for Jalen Hurts ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) and the New York Giants (3-7) meet in a Week 12 matchup between NFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Hurts has thrown for 2,306 yards (209.6 per game) while completing 197 of 320 passes (61.6%), with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 618 rushing yards (56.2 ypg) on 114 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.9% of the time while running the football 51.1% of the time.

Hurts has attempted 43 of his 320 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 7 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New York

In two matchups against the Giants, Hurts averaged zero passing yards per game, 199.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hurts has not thrown a touchdown pass against the Giants over that time.

The Giants are allowing 268.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have allowed 18 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Saints, Hurts went 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) for 147 yards.

Hurts tacked on 18 carries for 69 yards while scoring three touchdowns in the running game.

Hurts has put up 487 passing yards (162.3 ypg) on 40-of-64 with three touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 186 rushing yards (62.0 ypg) on 41 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 74 22.9% 46 664 4 5 11.1% Dallas Goedert 47 14.6% 34 491 2 6 13.3% Quez Watkins 38 11.8% 26 408 0 6 13.3%

