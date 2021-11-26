Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Jalen Hurts ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) and the New York Giants (3-7) meet in a Week 12 matchup between NFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Hurts has thrown for 2,306 yards (209.6 per game) while completing 197 of 320 passes (61.6%), with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 618 rushing yards (56.2 ypg) on 114 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
  • The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.9% of the time while running the football 51.1% of the time.
  • Hurts has attempted 43 of his 320 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

7

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New York

  • In two matchups against the Giants, Hurts averaged zero passing yards per game, 199.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hurts has not thrown a touchdown pass against the Giants over that time.
  • The Giants are allowing 268.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Giants have allowed 18 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Saints, Hurts went 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) for 147 yards.
  • Hurts tacked on 18 carries for 69 yards while scoring three touchdowns in the running game.
  • Hurts has put up 487 passing yards (162.3 ypg) on 40-of-64 with three touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 186 rushing yards (62.0 ypg) on 41 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

74

22.9%

46

664

4

5

11.1%

Dallas Goedert

47

14.6%

34

491

2

6

13.3%

Quez Watkins

38

11.8%

26

408

0

6

13.3%

