Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Hurts has thrown for 2,306 yards (209.6 per game) while completing 197 of 320 passes (61.6%), with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 618 rushing yards (56.2 ypg) on 114 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
- The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.9% of the time while running the football 51.1% of the time.
- Hurts has attempted 43 of his 320 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.4% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Giants.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
7
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. New York
- In two matchups against the Giants, Hurts averaged zero passing yards per game, 199.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hurts has not thrown a touchdown pass against the Giants over that time.
- The Giants are allowing 268.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants have allowed 18 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Saints, Hurts went 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) for 147 yards.
- Hurts tacked on 18 carries for 69 yards while scoring three touchdowns in the running game.
- Hurts has put up 487 passing yards (162.3 ypg) on 40-of-64 with three touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 186 rushing yards (62.0 ypg) on 41 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
74
22.9%
46
664
4
5
11.1%
Dallas Goedert
47
14.6%
34
491
2
6
13.3%
Quez Watkins
38
11.8%
26
408
0
6
13.3%
Powered By Data Skrive