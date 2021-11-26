Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has thrown for 2,112 passing yards this season (211.2 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage (170-of-254), throwing 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 27 times for 40 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per game.
- The 49ers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.
- Garoppolo has thrown 32 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Garoppolo's 196 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Vikings are 55.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Vikings.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The 273.0 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jaguars, Garoppolo went 16-for-22 (72.7 percent) for 176 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Garoppolo has recorded 684 passing yards (228.0 per game) while completing 59 of 81 passes (72.8% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and one interception.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
88
29.1%
55
994
5
7
19.4%
George Kittle
47
15.6%
34
412
3
3
8.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
42
13.9%
29
341
3
6
16.7%
