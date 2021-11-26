Before Jimmy Garoppolo hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 12 matchup sees Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has thrown for 2,112 passing yards this season (211.2 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage (170-of-254), throwing 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 27 times for 40 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per game.

The 49ers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.

Garoppolo has thrown 32 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Garoppolo's 196 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Vikings are 55.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Vikings.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The 273.0 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jaguars, Garoppolo went 16-for-22 (72.7 percent) for 176 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Garoppolo has recorded 684 passing yards (228.0 per game) while completing 59 of 81 passes (72.8% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and one interception.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 88 29.1% 55 994 5 7 19.4% George Kittle 47 15.6% 34 412 3 3 8.3% Brandon Aiyuk 42 13.9% 29 341 3 6 16.7%

