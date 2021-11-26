Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota

Author:

Before Jimmy Garoppolo hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 12 matchup sees Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has thrown for 2,112 passing yards this season (211.2 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage (170-of-254), throwing 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 27 times for 40 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per game.
  • The 49ers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 32 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Garoppolo's 196 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Vikings are 55.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Vikings.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The 273.0 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jaguars, Garoppolo went 16-for-22 (72.7 percent) for 176 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Garoppolo has recorded 684 passing yards (228.0 per game) while completing 59 of 81 passes (72.8% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and one interception.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

88

29.1%

55

994

5

7

19.4%

George Kittle

47

15.6%

34

412

3

3

8.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

42

13.9%

29

341

3

6

16.7%

