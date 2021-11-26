Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow leads Cincinnati with 2,645 passing yards (264.5 per game) and has a 68.3% completion percentage this year (215-of-315) while throwing 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He also adds 55 rushing yards (5.5 ypg) on 24 carries.
- The Bengals have run 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow has attempted 35 of his 315 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Burrow's 192.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers are 67.0 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burrow threw a touchdown pass in both of those games against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- The Steelers are conceding 258.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers' defense is 12th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Burrow went 20-for-29 (69.0%) for 148 yards with one touchdown pass.
- He added three carries for 11 yards.
- Burrow has passed for 689 yards while completing 67% of his throws (69-of-103), with four touchdowns and three interceptions (229.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
79
24.8%
47
867
8
9
25.0%
Tyler Boyd
63
19.7%
44
458
2
6
16.7%
Tee Higgins
60
18.8%
37
446
2
7
19.4%
