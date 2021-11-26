Before placing any bets on Joe Burrow's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) meet in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North opponents at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow leads Cincinnati with 2,645 passing yards (264.5 per game) and has a 68.3% completion percentage this year (215-of-315) while throwing 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He also adds 55 rushing yards (5.5 ypg) on 24 carries.

The Bengals have run 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow has attempted 35 of his 315 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Burrow's 192.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers are 67.0 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow threw a touchdown pass in both of those games against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

The Steelers are conceding 258.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers' defense is 12th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Burrow went 20-for-29 (69.0%) for 148 yards with one touchdown pass.

He added three carries for 11 yards.

Burrow has passed for 689 yards while completing 67% of his throws (69-of-103), with four touchdowns and three interceptions (229.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 79 24.8% 47 867 8 9 25.0% Tyler Boyd 63 19.7% 44 458 2 6 16.7% Tee Higgins 60 18.8% 37 446 2 7 19.4%

Powered By Data Skrive