November 26, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before placing any bets on Joe Burrow's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) meet in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North opponents at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow leads Cincinnati with 2,645 passing yards (264.5 per game) and has a 68.3% completion percentage this year (215-of-315) while throwing 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He also adds 55 rushing yards (5.5 ypg) on 24 carries.
  • The Bengals have run 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Burrow has attempted 35 of his 315 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Burrow's 192.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers are 67.0 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burrow threw a touchdown pass in both of those games against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • The Steelers are conceding 258.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Steelers' defense is 12th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Burrow went 20-for-29 (69.0%) for 148 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • He added three carries for 11 yards.
  • Burrow has passed for 689 yards while completing 67% of his throws (69-of-103), with four touchdowns and three interceptions (229.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

79

24.8%

47

867

8

9

25.0%

Tyler Boyd

63

19.7%

44

458

2

6

16.7%

Tee Higgins

60

18.8%

37

446

2

7

19.4%

