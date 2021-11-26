Before placing any wagers on Joe Mixon's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North foes meet in Week 12 when Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has 180 carries for a team-leading 759 yards (75.9 per game), with nine touchdowns.

He also has 22 receptions for 194 yards (19.4 per game) and two TDs.

He has received 180 of his team's 263 carries this season (68.4%).

The Bengals have called a pass in 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 7 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his eight career matchups against them, Mixon has averaged 60.2 rushing yards per game versus the Steelers, 11.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Conceding 126.6 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the 27th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Mixon rushed 30 times for 123 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.

Mixon has 220 rushing yards on 57 attempts (73.3 yards per carry) and five touchdowns over his last three outings.

He's also averaged 34.7 receiving yards per game, catching nine passes for 104 yards and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 180 68.4% 759 9 17 68.0% 4.2 Samaje Perine 38 14.4% 162 1 2 8.0% 4.3 Joe Burrow 24 9.1% 55 0 3 12.0% 2.3 Chris Evans 4 1.5% 18 0 0 0.0% 4.5

