November 26, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Joe Mixon's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North foes meet in Week 12 when Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has 180 carries for a team-leading 759 yards (75.9 per game), with nine touchdowns.
  • He also has 22 receptions for 194 yards (19.4 per game) and two TDs.
  • He has received 180 of his team's 263 carries this season (68.4%).
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his eight career matchups against them, Mixon has averaged 60.2 rushing yards per game versus the Steelers, 11.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Conceding 126.6 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the 27th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Mixon rushed 30 times for 123 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Mixon has 220 rushing yards on 57 attempts (73.3 yards per carry) and five touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He's also averaged 34.7 receiving yards per game, catching nine passes for 104 yards and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

180

68.4%

759

9

17

68.0%

4.2

Samaje Perine

38

14.4%

162

1

2

8.0%

4.3

Joe Burrow

24

9.1%

55

0

3

12.0%

2.3

Chris Evans

4

1.5%

18

0

0

0.0%

4.5

