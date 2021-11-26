Publish date:
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has 180 carries for a team-leading 759 yards (75.9 per game), with nine touchdowns.
- He also has 22 receptions for 194 yards (19.4 per game) and two TDs.
- He has received 180 of his team's 263 carries this season (68.4%).
- The Bengals have called a pass in 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
7
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In his eight career matchups against them, Mixon has averaged 60.2 rushing yards per game versus the Steelers, 11.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Conceding 126.6 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the 27th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Mixon rushed 30 times for 123 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
- Mixon has 220 rushing yards on 57 attempts (73.3 yards per carry) and five touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He's also averaged 34.7 receiving yards per game, catching nine passes for 104 yards and one touchdown.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
180
68.4%
759
9
17
68.0%
4.2
Samaje Perine
38
14.4%
162
1
2
8.0%
4.3
Joe Burrow
24
9.1%
55
0
3
12.0%
2.3
Chris Evans
4
1.5%
18
0
0
0.0%
4.5
