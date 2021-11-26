Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor's team-high 1,122 rushing yards (102.0 per game) have come on 193 carries, with 13 touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 32 catches for 322 yards (29.3 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- His team has run the ball 315 times this season, and he's handled 193 of those attempts (61.3%).
- The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
8
2+ Rush TDs
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are first in the league, giving up 78.4 yards per game.
- This season the Buccaneers are ranked third in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).
Recent Performances
- Taylor put together a 185-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball 32 times (averaging 5.8 yards per carry) while scoring four touchdowns.
- He also caught three passes for 19 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- Over his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 473 yards (157.7 per game) on 72 carries with seven touchdowns.
- He also has 11 catches for 57 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
193
61.3%
1,122
13
60
78.9%
5.8
Nyheim Hines
47
14.9%
234
2
5
6.6%
5.0
Carson Wentz
35
11.1%
138
1
8
10.5%
3.9
Marlon Mack
28
8.9%
101
0
2
2.6%
3.6
