Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jonathan Taylor and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) square off in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor's team-high 1,122 rushing yards (102.0 per game) have come on 193 carries, with 13 touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 32 catches for 322 yards (29.3 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 315 times this season, and he's handled 193 of those attempts (61.3%).
  • The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

8

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are first in the league, giving up 78.4 yards per game.
  • This season the Buccaneers are ranked third in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

  • Taylor put together a 185-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball 32 times (averaging 5.8 yards per carry) while scoring four touchdowns.
  • He also caught three passes for 19 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • Over his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 473 yards (157.7 per game) on 72 carries with seven touchdowns.
  • He also has 11 catches for 57 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

193

61.3%

1,122

13

60

78.9%

5.8

Nyheim Hines

47

14.9%

234

2

5

6.6%

5.0

Carson Wentz

35

11.1%

138

1

8

10.5%

3.9

Marlon Mack

28

8.9%

101

0

2

2.6%

3.6

Powered By Data Skrive