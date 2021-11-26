In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jonathan Taylor and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) square off in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor's team-high 1,122 rushing yards (102.0 per game) have come on 193 carries, with 13 touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 32 catches for 322 yards (29.3 per game) and two receiving TDs.

His team has run the ball 315 times this season, and he's handled 193 of those attempts (61.3%).

The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 8 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are first in the league, giving up 78.4 yards per game.

This season the Buccaneers are ranked third in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

Taylor put together a 185-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball 32 times (averaging 5.8 yards per carry) while scoring four touchdowns.

He also caught three passes for 19 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Over his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 473 yards (157.7 per game) on 72 carries with seven touchdowns.

He also has 11 catches for 57 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 193 61.3% 1,122 13 60 78.9% 5.8 Nyheim Hines 47 14.9% 234 2 5 6.6% 5.0 Carson Wentz 35 11.1% 138 1 8 10.5% 3.9 Marlon Mack 28 8.9% 101 0 2 2.6% 3.6

Powered By Data Skrive