There will be player prop betting options available for Justin Jefferson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (5-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) square off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's team-high 944 receiving yards (94.4 per game) have come via 63 catches (89 targets), and he has six touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.7% of the 376 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

Jefferson (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.2% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 218.7 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Jefferson was targeted 10 times, totaling 169 yards on eight receptions (averaging 21.1 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Jefferson has collected 381 yards on 20 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 127.0 yards per game on 26 targets.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 89 23.7% 63 944 6 11 26.2% Adam Thielen 83 22.1% 58 624 8 11 26.2% Tyler Conklin 52 13.8% 38 388 3 8 19.0% K.J. Osborn 45 12.0% 30 360 2 2 4.8%

