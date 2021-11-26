Publish date:
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson's team-high 944 receiving yards (94.4 per game) have come via 63 catches (89 targets), and he has six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.7% of the 376 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
- Jefferson (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.2% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 218.7 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Jefferson was targeted 10 times, totaling 169 yards on eight receptions (averaging 21.1 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Jefferson has collected 381 yards on 20 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 127.0 yards per game on 26 targets.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
89
23.7%
63
944
6
11
26.2%
Adam Thielen
83
22.1%
58
624
8
11
26.2%
Tyler Conklin
52
13.8%
38
388
3
8
19.0%
K.J. Osborn
45
12.0%
30
360
2
2
4.8%
