November 26, 2021
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco

There will be player prop betting options available for Justin Jefferson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (5-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) square off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's team-high 944 receiving yards (94.4 per game) have come via 63 catches (89 targets), and he has six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.7% of the 376 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
  • Jefferson (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.2% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 218.7 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Jefferson was targeted 10 times, totaling 169 yards on eight receptions (averaging 21.1 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Jefferson has collected 381 yards on 20 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 127.0 yards per game on 26 targets.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

89

23.7%

63

944

6

11

26.2%

Adam Thielen

83

22.1%

58

624

8

11

26.2%

Tyler Conklin

52

13.8%

38

388

3

8

19.0%

K.J. Osborn

45

12.0%

30

360

2

2

4.8%

