MAC foes will clash when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-5, 0-0 MAC) battle the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-5, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Kent State

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points only once this year.

In 45.5% of Kent State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 65.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.6, is 5.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 55.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 54.0 points per game, 11.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 67.6 PPG average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

In Miami (OH)'s 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The RedHawks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in six chances).

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The RedHawks score 6.0 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Golden Flashes surrender (33.5).

Miami (OH) is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 33.5 points.

The RedHawks rack up 53.9 fewer yards per game (414.4), than the Golden Flashes give up per outing (468.3).

When Miami (OH) picks up more than 468.3 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The RedHawks have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 11 fewer than the Golden Flashes have forced (21).

Kent State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kent State is 5-6-0 this year.

The Golden Flashes have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Kent State's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Golden Flashes rack up 10.5 more points per game (32.1) than the RedHawks surrender (21.6).

Kent State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Golden Flashes average 126.1 more yards per game (474.4) than the RedHawks give up per contest (348.3).

When Kent State churns out more than 348.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year the Golden Flashes have eight turnovers, five fewer than the RedHawks have takeaways (13).

