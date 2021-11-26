Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kirk Cousins, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins leads Minnesota with 2,775 passing yards (277.5 per game) and has a 68.2% completion percentage this year (255-of-374) while throwing 21 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's added 69 rushing yards on 18 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time.

Cousins has thrown 42 passes in the red zone this season, 44.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Cousins' 248.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the 49ers are 19.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 218.7 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers have given up 13 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Cousins went 24-for-35 (68.6%) for 341 yards with three touchdown passes.

In his last three games, Cousins has thrown for 822 yards (274.0 per game) while completing 66% of his passes (66-of-100), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with -6 rushing yards (-2.0 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 89 23.7% 63 944 6 11 26.2% Adam Thielen 83 22.1% 58 624 8 11 26.2% Tyler Conklin 52 13.8% 38 388 3 8 19.0%

