November 26, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kirk Cousins, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins leads Minnesota with 2,775 passing yards (277.5 per game) and has a 68.2% completion percentage this year (255-of-374) while throwing 21 touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's added 69 rushing yards on 18 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time.
  • Cousins has thrown 42 passes in the red zone this season, 44.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Cousins' 248.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the 49ers are 19.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cousins threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 218.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The 49ers have given up 13 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Cousins went 24-for-35 (68.6%) for 341 yards with three touchdown passes.
  • In his last three games, Cousins has thrown for 822 yards (274.0 per game) while completing 66% of his passes (66-of-100), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with -6 rushing yards (-2.0 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

89

23.7%

63

944

6

11

26.2%

Adam Thielen

83

22.1%

58

624

8

11

26.2%

Tyler Conklin

52

13.8%

38

388

3

8

19.0%

