Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins leads Minnesota with 2,775 passing yards (277.5 per game) and has a 68.2% completion percentage this year (255-of-374) while throwing 21 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's added 69 rushing yards on 18 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time.
- Cousins has thrown 42 passes in the red zone this season, 44.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Cousins' 248.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the 49ers are 19.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cousins threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 218.7 yards per game through the air.
- The 49ers have given up 13 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Cousins went 24-for-35 (68.6%) for 341 yards with three touchdown passes.
- In his last three games, Cousins has thrown for 822 yards (274.0 per game) while completing 66% of his passes (66-of-100), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with -6 rushing yards (-2.0 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
89
23.7%
63
944
6
11
26.2%
Adam Thielen
83
22.1%
58
624
8
11
26.2%
Tyler Conklin
52
13.8%
38
388
3
8
19.0%
