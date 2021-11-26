Publish date:
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tampa Bay's top rusher, Fournette, has carried the ball 122 times for 521 yards (52.1 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 44 passes for 323 yards (32.3 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 219 times this season, and he's taken 122 of those attempts (55.7%).
- The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Fournette's 26.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Colts are 24.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Fournette has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Colts, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 111.6 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this season).
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Fournette rushed 10 times for 35 yards.
- He also caught six passes for 39 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Fournette has 108 rushing yards on 29 carries (36.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
- And he has caught 17 passes for 101 yards (33.7 per game).
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
122
55.7%
521
4
29
59.2%
4.3
Ronald Jones II
52
23.7%
227
2
10
20.4%
4.4
Giovani Bernard
7
3.2%
55
0
0
0.0%
7.9
Tom Brady
16
7.3%
51
1
6
12.2%
3.2
