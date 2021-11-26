There will be player prop betting options available for Leonard Fournette before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 12 matchup sees Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tampa Bay's top rusher, Fournette, has carried the ball 122 times for 521 yards (52.1 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 44 passes for 323 yards (32.3 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 219 times this season, and he's taken 122 of those attempts (55.7%).

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Fournette's 26.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Colts are 24.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fournette has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Colts, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 111.6 yards per game.

The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Fournette rushed 10 times for 35 yards.

He also caught six passes for 39 yards.

Over his last three outings, Fournette has 108 rushing yards on 29 carries (36.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

And he has caught 17 passes for 101 yards (33.7 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 122 55.7% 521 4 29 59.2% 4.3 Ronald Jones II 52 23.7% 227 2 10 20.4% 4.4 Giovani Bernard 7 3.2% 55 0 0 0.0% 7.9 Tom Brady 16 7.3% 51 1 6 12.2% 3.2

