November 26, 2021
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Leonard Fournette before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 12 matchup sees Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tampa Bay's top rusher, Fournette, has carried the ball 122 times for 521 yards (52.1 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 44 passes for 323 yards (32.3 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 219 times this season, and he's taken 122 of those attempts (55.7%).
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Fournette's 26.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Colts are 24.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fournette has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Colts, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 111.6 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Fournette rushed 10 times for 35 yards.
  • He also caught six passes for 39 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Fournette has 108 rushing yards on 29 carries (36.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 17 passes for 101 yards (33.7 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

122

55.7%

521

4

29

59.2%

4.3

Ronald Jones II

52

23.7%

227

2

10

20.4%

4.4

Giovani Bernard

7

3.2%

55

0

0

0.0%

7.9

Tom Brady

16

7.3%

51

1

6

12.2%

3.2

