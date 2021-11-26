Publish date:
Liberty vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Liberty vs. Army
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- Army's games have gone over 52.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 69.1 points per game, 16.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 8.2 points greater than the 44.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Flames games this season feature an average total of 57.1 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.5 over/under in this game is 3.4 points higher than the 49.1 average total in Black Knights games this season.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- In Liberty's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Flames have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Liberty's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Flames average 33.2 points per game, 9.7 more than the Black Knights allow per matchup (23.5).
- Liberty is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.5 points.
- The Flames rack up 114.4 more yards per game (432.5) than the Black Knights give up per outing (318.1).
- In games that Liberty picks up more than 318.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Flames have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Black Knights have forced (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Black Knights have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Army's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Black Knights score 15.1 more points per game (35.9) than the Flames surrender (20.8).
- Army is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team notches more than 20.8 points.
- The Black Knights rack up 402.1 yards per game, 87.4 more yards than the 314.7 the Flames give up.
- When Army piles up more than 314.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Flames have forced turnovers (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Army
33.2
Avg. Points Scored
35.9
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
23.5
432.5
Avg. Total Yards
402.1
314.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
318.1
18
Giveaways
8
10
Takeaways
13