The Liberty Flames (7-4) and Army Black Knights (7-3) will face each other in clash of FBS Independent foes at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Odds for Liberty vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

Army's games have gone over 52.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 69.1 points per game, 16.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 8.2 points greater than the 44.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Flames games this season feature an average total of 57.1 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.5 over/under in this game is 3.4 points higher than the 49.1 average total in Black Knights games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

In Liberty's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Flames have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Flames average 33.2 points per game, 9.7 more than the Black Knights allow per matchup (23.5).

Liberty is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.5 points.

The Flames rack up 114.4 more yards per game (432.5) than the Black Knights give up per outing (318.1).

In games that Liberty picks up more than 318.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Black Knights have forced (13).

Army Stats and Trends

Army has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Black Knights have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Army's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Black Knights score 15.1 more points per game (35.9) than the Flames surrender (20.8).

Army is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team notches more than 20.8 points.

The Black Knights rack up 402.1 yards per game, 87.4 more yards than the 314.7 the Flames give up.

When Army piles up more than 314.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Black Knights have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Flames have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats