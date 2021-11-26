AFC West foes will do battle in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) face the Denver Broncos (5-5).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in five of 10 games this season.

Denver's games have gone over 48 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 46 points per game, 2.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.6, 2.6 points above Sunday's total of 48.

The 43.8 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Chargers have just two against the spread wins in six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Chargers average 7.7 more points per game (26.0) than the Broncos give up (18.3).

When Los Angeles scores more than 18.3 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Chargers average 58.3 more yards per game (386.5) than the Broncos give up per outing (328.2).

Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals more than 328.2 yards.

The Chargers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Broncos have forced (11).

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Denver's games this season have gone over the point total only two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

This year the Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Chargers surrender (26.5).

When Denver scores more than 26.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos average just 12.9 fewer yards per game (342.1) than the Chargers give up per contest (355.0).

When Denver amasses over 355.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos have 11 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1).

This season, in five home games, Denver has gone over the total once.

Broncos home games this season average 44.0 total points, 4.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, away from home.

In four away games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over once.

This season, Chargers away games average 50.0 points, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under (48).

