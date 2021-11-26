Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC West foes will do battle in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) face the Denver Broncos (5-5).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • Denver's games have gone over 48 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 46 points per game, 2.0 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 44.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.6, 2.6 points above Sunday's total of 48.
  • The 43.8 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Chargers have just two against the spread wins in six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
  • This year, the Chargers average 7.7 more points per game (26.0) than the Broncos give up (18.3).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 18.3 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Chargers average 58.3 more yards per game (386.5) than the Broncos give up per outing (328.2).
  • Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals more than 328.2 yards.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Broncos have forced (11).
  • In Denver's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this season have gone over the point total only two times in 10 opportunities (20%).
  • This year the Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Chargers surrender (26.5).
  • When Denver scores more than 26.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Broncos average just 12.9 fewer yards per game (342.1) than the Chargers give up per contest (355.0).
  • When Denver amasses over 355.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Broncos have 11 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1).
  • This season, in five home games, Denver has gone over the total once.
  • Broncos home games this season average 44.0 total points, 4.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).
  • Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, away from home.
  • In four away games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over once.
  • This season, Chargers away games average 50.0 points, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under (48).

