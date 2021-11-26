Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Louisiana vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Sun Belt opponents will clash when the No. 23 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (10-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Louisiana vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

  • Louisiana's games this season have gone over 54.5 points five of 11 times.
  • So far this season, 54.5% of UL Monroe's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 53.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 53.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.2 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 56.9, 2.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
  • The 54.5-point total for this game is one point below the 55.5 points per game average total in Warhawks games this season.
  • Louisiana has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • This season, the Ragin' Cajuns are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 21.5 points or more.
  • Louisiana has gone over the point total in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Ragin' Cajuns rack up just 2.4 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Warhawks allow (34.6).
  • When Louisiana scores more than 34.6 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 49.8 fewer yards per game (408.8) than the Warhawks give up per outing (458.6).
  • Louisiana is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 458.6 yards.
  • This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, nine fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (17).
  • In UL Monroe's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Warhawks are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 21.5 points or more this year.
  • UL Monroe has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Warhawks score just 2.7 more points per game (21.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (18.7).
  • UL Monroe is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team puts up more than 18.7 points.
  • The Warhawks rack up 328.7 yards per game, 23.2 fewer yards than the 351.9 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
  • UL Monroe is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team totals over 351.9 yards.
  • This year the Warhawks have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Ragin' Cajuns have takeaways (18).
Season Stats

LouisianaStatsUL Monroe

32.2

Avg. Points Scored

21.4

18.7

Avg. Points Allowed

34.6

408.8

Avg. Total Yards

328.7

351.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

458.6

8

Giveaways

14

18

Takeaways

17