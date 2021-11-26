Publish date:
Louisiana vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. UL Monroe
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana's games this season have gone over 54.5 points five of 11 times.
- So far this season, 54.5% of UL Monroe's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.5.
- The two teams combine to score 53.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 53.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.2 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 56.9, 2.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- The 54.5-point total for this game is one point below the 55.5 points per game average total in Warhawks games this season.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- This season, the Ragin' Cajuns are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 21.5 points or more.
- Louisiana has gone over the point total in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns rack up just 2.4 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Warhawks allow (34.6).
- When Louisiana scores more than 34.6 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 49.8 fewer yards per game (408.8) than the Warhawks give up per outing (458.6).
- Louisiana is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 458.6 yards.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, nine fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (17).
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- In UL Monroe's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Warhawks are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 21.5 points or more this year.
- UL Monroe has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Warhawks score just 2.7 more points per game (21.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (18.7).
- UL Monroe is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team puts up more than 18.7 points.
- The Warhawks rack up 328.7 yards per game, 23.2 fewer yards than the 351.9 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- UL Monroe is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team totals over 351.9 yards.
- This year the Warhawks have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Ragin' Cajuns have takeaways (18).
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|UL Monroe
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
21.4
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
34.6
408.8
Avg. Total Yards
328.7
351.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.6
8
Giveaways
14
18
Takeaways
17