C-USA foes will do battle when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Rice Owls (3-8, 0-0 C-USA) at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.

Rice's games have gone over 52.5 points in eight of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48, is 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 70.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 18.0 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 57.4, 4.9 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The 51.4 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have just one against the spread win in six games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).

The Bulldogs rack up 8.9 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Owls surrender (36.6).

Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.6 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 57.4 fewer yards per game (380.0) than the Owls allow per matchup (437.4).

In games that Louisiana Tech churns out more than 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana Tech at SISportsbook.

Rice Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Rice has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more eight times this year and covered the spread once.

Rice's games this year have hit the over on eight of 11 set point totals (72.7%).

The Owls score 13.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Bulldogs allow (33.9).

The Owls rack up 357.0 yards per game, 77.5 fewer yards than the 434.5 the Bulldogs allow.

When Rice piles up more than 434.5 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Owls have 20 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bulldogs.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats