Publish date:
Louisiana Tech vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.
- Rice's games have gone over 52.5 points in eight of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48, is 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 70.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 18.0 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 57.4, 4.9 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- The 51.4 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Louisiana Tech is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Bulldogs have just one against the spread win in six games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 8.9 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Owls surrender (36.6).
- Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.6 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 57.4 fewer yards per game (380.0) than the Owls allow per matchup (437.4).
- In games that Louisiana Tech churns out more than 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (16) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana Tech at SISportsbook.
Rice Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Rice has two wins against the spread.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more eight times this year and covered the spread once.
- Rice's games this year have hit the over on eight of 11 set point totals (72.7%).
- The Owls score 13.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Bulldogs allow (33.9).
- The Owls rack up 357.0 yards per game, 77.5 fewer yards than the 434.5 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Rice piles up more than 434.5 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Owls have 20 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bulldogs.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Louisiana Tech
|Stats
|Rice
27.7
Avg. Points Scored
20.3
33.9
Avg. Points Allowed
36.6
380.0
Avg. Total Yards
357.0
434.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.4
20
Giveaways
20
20
Takeaways
16