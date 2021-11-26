Publish date:
Louisville vs. Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Louisville vs. Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57 points in four of 10 games this season.
- In 36.4% of Kentucky's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.
- Saturday's total is 7.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 10.1 points above the 46.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 60.1, 3.1 points above Saturday's total of 57.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Louisville is 6-4-0 this year.
- The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.
- Louisville's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Cardinals put up 32.9 points per game, 10.7 more than the Wildcats surrender per contest (22.2).
- When Louisville records more than 22.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Cardinals rack up 459.5 yards per game, 123.8 more yards than the 335.7 the Wildcats allow per matchup.
- In games that Louisville picks up more than 335.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kentucky is 7-4-0 this year.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Wildcats average 6.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Cardinals allow (24.7).
- When Kentucky scores more than 24.7 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Wildcats average 31 more yards per game (422.8) than the Cardinals give up (391.8).
- When Kentucky churns out more than 391.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Cardinals' takeaways (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Kentucky
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
31.6
24.7
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
459.5
Avg. Total Yards
422.8
391.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
335.7
12
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
8