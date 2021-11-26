It'll be the Louisville Cardinals (6-5) against the Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) in college football play at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Odds for Louisville vs. Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57 points in four of 10 games this season.

In 36.4% of Kentucky's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.

Saturday's total is 7.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.1 points above the 46.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 60.1, 3.1 points above Saturday's total of 57.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisville is 6-4-0 this year.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Cardinals put up 32.9 points per game, 10.7 more than the Wildcats surrender per contest (22.2).

When Louisville records more than 22.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 459.5 yards per game, 123.8 more yards than the 335.7 the Wildcats allow per matchup.

In games that Louisville picks up more than 335.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (8).

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kentucky is 7-4-0 this year.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Wildcats average 6.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Cardinals allow (24.7).

When Kentucky scores more than 24.7 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Wildcats average 31 more yards per game (422.8) than the Cardinals give up (391.8).

When Kentucky churns out more than 391.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Cardinals' takeaways (15).

Season Stats