C-USA rivals will do battle when the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia.

Odds for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 74.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 74.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.6, is 3.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 27 fewer than the 74.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 58.9, 15.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 74.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Hilltoppers have averaged a total of 66.1 points, 8.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Marshall is 6-5-0 this season.

The Thundering Herd have been favored by 1.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 5-5 ATS in those matchups.

Marshall's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Thundering Herd put up 35.2 points per game, 7.7 more than the Hilltoppers allow per matchup (27.5).

When Marshall puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd rack up 484.4 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 419.2 the Hilltoppers give up per outing.

In games that Marshall picks up over 419.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Thundering Herd have 21 turnovers, four fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (25).

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Western Kentucky's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Hilltoppers have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Western Kentucky has gone over the point total in 70% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Hilltoppers average 22.4 more points per game (42.4) than the Thundering Herd surrender (20).

When Western Kentucky puts up more than 20 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers rack up 149.2 more yards per game (528.7) than the Thundering Herd give up per matchup (379.5).

Western Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team picks up more than 379.5 yards.

The Hilltoppers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats