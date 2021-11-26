Publish date:
Marshall vs. Western Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 74.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
- Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 74.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.6, is 3.1 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 27 fewer than the 74.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 58.9, 15.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 74.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Hilltoppers have averaged a total of 66.1 points, 8.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Marshall is 6-5-0 this season.
- The Thundering Herd have been favored by 1.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 5-5 ATS in those matchups.
- Marshall's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Thundering Herd put up 35.2 points per game, 7.7 more than the Hilltoppers allow per matchup (27.5).
- When Marshall puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd rack up 484.4 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 419.2 the Hilltoppers give up per outing.
- In games that Marshall picks up over 419.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Thundering Herd have 21 turnovers, four fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (25).
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- In Western Kentucky's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This year, the Hilltoppers have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Western Kentucky has gone over the point total in 70% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Hilltoppers average 22.4 more points per game (42.4) than the Thundering Herd surrender (20).
- When Western Kentucky puts up more than 20 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers rack up 149.2 more yards per game (528.7) than the Thundering Herd give up per matchup (379.5).
- Western Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team picks up more than 379.5 yards.
- The Hilltoppers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 18 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Western Kentucky
35.2
Avg. Points Scored
42.4
20
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
484.4
Avg. Total Yards
528.7
379.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
419.2
21
Giveaways
16
18
Takeaways
25