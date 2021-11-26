Publish date:
Maryland vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in eight of 11 games this season.
- In 30% of Rutgers' games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 53.
- The two teams combine to average 47 points per game, 6.0 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 57.1 points per game, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 58.0 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53 total in this game is 6.3 points higher than the 46.7 average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Maryland is 3-8-0 this season.
- The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Maryland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This year, the Terrapins score just 2.9 more points per game (26.1) than the Scarlet Knights give up (23.2).
- When Maryland scores more than 23.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Terrapins rack up 425.3 yards per game, 49.3 more yards than the 376.0 the Scarlet Knights allow per outing.
- Maryland is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up over 376.0 yards.
- This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times, while the Scarlet Knights have forced 17.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in six chances).
- Rutgers' games this season have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Scarlet Knights average 13.0 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Terrapins give up (33.9).
- Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 33.9 points.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 109.2 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Terrapins give up (420.6).
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Rutgers
26.1
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
33.9
Avg. Points Allowed
23.2
425.3
Avg. Total Yards
311.4
420.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.0
17
Giveaways
11
9
Takeaways
17