The Maryland Terrapins (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) face a Big Ten matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Maryland vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Maryland has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in eight of 11 games this season.

In 30% of Rutgers' games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 53.

The two teams combine to average 47 points per game, 6.0 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.1 points per game, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 58.0 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53 total in this game is 6.3 points higher than the 46.7 average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Maryland is 3-8-0 this season.

The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in four chances).

Maryland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Terrapins score just 2.9 more points per game (26.1) than the Scarlet Knights give up (23.2).

When Maryland scores more than 23.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins rack up 425.3 yards per game, 49.3 more yards than the 376.0 the Scarlet Knights allow per outing.

Maryland is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up over 376.0 yards.

This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times, while the Scarlet Knights have forced 17.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in six chances).

Rutgers' games this season have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Scarlet Knights average 13.0 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Terrapins give up (33.9).

Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 33.9 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 109.2 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Terrapins give up (420.6).

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (9).

