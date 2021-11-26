There will be player props available for Matthew Stafford before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) meet in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford leads Los Angeles with 3,014 passing yards (301.4 ypg) on 245-of-362 with 24 touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.

He also has 38 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 3.8 yards per game.

The Rams, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while running the ball 39.8% of the time.

Stafford has thrown 76 passes in the red zone this season, 60.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Stafford's 290.9 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Packers are 290.9 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDS seven times over seven of those contests against the Packers.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The Packers are conceding 231.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers in Week 10, Stafford went 26-for-41 (63.4%) for 243 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Stafford has 842 passing yards (280.7 ypg), completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 116 31.6% 85 1141 10 23 29.9% Robert Woods 69 18.8% 45 556 4 16 20.8% Van Jefferson 53 14.4% 30 487 3 11 14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive