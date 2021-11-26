Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay

Author:

There will be player props available for Matthew Stafford before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) meet in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford leads Los Angeles with 3,014 passing yards (301.4 ypg) on 245-of-362 with 24 touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.
  • He also has 38 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 3.8 yards per game.
  • The Rams, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while running the ball 39.8% of the time.
  • Stafford has thrown 76 passes in the red zone this season, 60.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Stafford's 290.9 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Packers are 290.9 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDS seven times over seven of those contests against the Packers.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • The Packers are conceding 231.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers in Week 10, Stafford went 26-for-41 (63.4%) for 243 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
  • Stafford has 842 passing yards (280.7 ypg), completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

116

31.6%

85

1141

10

23

29.9%

Robert Woods

69

18.8%

45

556

4

16

20.8%

Van Jefferson

53

14.4%

30

487

3

11

14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive