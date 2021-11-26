Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford leads Los Angeles with 3,014 passing yards (301.4 ypg) on 245-of-362 with 24 touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.
- He also has 38 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 3.8 yards per game.
- The Rams, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while running the ball 39.8% of the time.
- Stafford has thrown 76 passes in the red zone this season, 60.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Stafford's 290.9 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Packers are 290.9 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDS seven times over seven of those contests against the Packers.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- The Packers are conceding 231.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers in Week 10, Stafford went 26-for-41 (63.4%) for 243 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
- Stafford has 842 passing yards (280.7 ypg), completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
116
31.6%
85
1141
10
23
29.9%
Robert Woods
69
18.8%
45
556
4
16
20.8%
Van Jefferson
53
14.4%
30
487
3
11
14.3%
