Publish date:
Memphis vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Memphis vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
- So far this season, 63.6% of Tulane's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 58.
- The two teams combine to average 57.3 points per game, 0.7 less than the total in this contest.
- The 63.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.5 more than the 58 total in this contest.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.1 points, a number 4.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 58-point total for this game is 4.6 points below the 62.6 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Memphis is 3-7-0 this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in two chances).
- Memphis' games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Tigers rack up 29.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Green Wave allow per outing (34.1).
- Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 34.1 points.
- The Tigers collect only 4.9 more yards per game (438) than the Green Wave give up per contest (433.1).
- When Memphis totals over 433.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Green Wave have forced (15).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Memphis at SISportsbook.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Green Wave have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 6 points or more.
- Tulane's games this season have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Green Wave average just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Tigers allow (29.4).
- When Tulane puts up more than 29.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Green Wave collect 380.7 yards per game, 34.2 fewer yards than the 414.9 the Tigers allow.
- When Tulane churns out more than 414.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Green Wave have turned the ball over 21 times, 10 more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Tulane
29.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
29.4
Avg. Points Allowed
34.1
438
Avg. Total Yards
380.7
414.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.1
19
Giveaways
21
11
Takeaways
15