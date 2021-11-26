AAC foes will meet when the Memphis Tigers (5-6, 0-0 AAC) meet the Tulane Green Wave (2-9, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Memphis vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

So far this season, 63.6% of Tulane's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 58.

The two teams combine to average 57.3 points per game, 0.7 less than the total in this contest.

The 63.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.5 more than the 58 total in this contest.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.1 points, a number 4.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 58-point total for this game is 4.6 points below the 62.6 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Memphis is 3-7-0 this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in two chances).

Memphis' games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Tigers rack up 29.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Green Wave allow per outing (34.1).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 34.1 points.

The Tigers collect only 4.9 more yards per game (438) than the Green Wave give up per contest (433.1).

When Memphis totals over 433.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Green Wave have forced (15).

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Green Wave have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Tulane's games this season have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Green Wave average just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Tigers allow (29.4).

When Tulane puts up more than 29.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Green Wave collect 380.7 yards per game, 34.2 fewer yards than the 414.9 the Tigers allow.

When Tulane churns out more than 414.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Green Wave have turned the ball over 21 times, 10 more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).

Season Stats