ACC rivals will do battle when the Miami Hurricanes (6-5, 0-0 ACC) battle the Duke Blue Devils (3-8, 0-0 ACC) at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Odds for Miami vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Miami's games this season have gone over 68 points three of 11 times.

Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 68 points in three of 11 games this season.

Saturday's total is 11.1 points higher than the combined 56.9 PPG average of the two teams.

The 69.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.2 more than the 68 over/under in this contest.

Hurricanes games have an average total of 59.2 points this season, 8.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 6.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Hurricanes covered the spread in their only game when favored by 21.5 points or more.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Hurricanes score 6.2 fewer points per game (32.9) than the Blue Devils give up (39.1).

Miami is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 39.1 points.

The Hurricanes collect 74.5 fewer yards per game (441.5) than the Blue Devils allow per outing (516.0).

In games that Miami amasses more than 516.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Blue Devils have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Duke Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Duke is 4-7-0 this season.

Duke's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year the Blue Devils put up 6.1 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Hurricanes surrender (30.1).

Duke is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 30.1 points.

The Blue Devils rack up 31.8 more yards per game (436.9) than the Hurricanes give up (405.1).

In games that Duke totals more than 405.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 10 more times (20 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats