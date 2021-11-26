Publish date:
Miami vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Miami's games this season have gone over 68 points three of 11 times.
- Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 68 points in three of 11 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 11.1 points higher than the combined 56.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 69.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.2 more than the 68 over/under in this contest.
- Hurricanes games have an average total of 59.2 points this season, 8.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 6.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Hurricanes covered the spread in their only game when favored by 21.5 points or more.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year, the Hurricanes score 6.2 fewer points per game (32.9) than the Blue Devils give up (39.1).
- Miami is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 39.1 points.
- The Hurricanes collect 74.5 fewer yards per game (441.5) than the Blue Devils allow per outing (516.0).
- In games that Miami amasses more than 516.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Blue Devils have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Duke Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Duke is 4-7-0 this season.
- Duke's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- This year the Blue Devils put up 6.1 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Hurricanes surrender (30.1).
- Duke is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 30.1 points.
- The Blue Devils rack up 31.8 more yards per game (436.9) than the Hurricanes give up (405.1).
- In games that Duke totals more than 405.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 10 more times (20 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Duke
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.0
30.1
Avg. Points Allowed
39.1
441.5
Avg. Total Yards
436.9
405.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
516.0
17
Giveaways
20
10
Takeaways
14