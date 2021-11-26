Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Before placing any bets on Michael Pittman Jr.'s player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 12 matchup sees Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (6-5) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittman has reeled in 57 balls, with a team-high 752 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 81 times, and is averaging 68.4 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 22.6% of the 359 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 26.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The 257.8 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bills, Pittman caught two passes for 23 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Pittman has grabbed 12 passes (16 targets) for 158 yards (52.7 per game) with one TD during his last three games.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

81

22.6%

57

752

5

11

26.8%

Zach Pascal

53

14.8%

32

328

3

9

22.0%

Jonathan Taylor

38

10.6%

32

322

2

2

4.9%

Mo Alie-Cox

29

8.1%

15

211

4

6

14.6%

