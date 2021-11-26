Before placing any bets on Michael Pittman Jr.'s player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 12 matchup sees Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (6-5) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman has reeled in 57 balls, with a team-high 752 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 81 times, and is averaging 68.4 yards per game.

So far this season, 22.6% of the 359 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 26.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The 257.8 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bills, Pittman caught two passes for 23 yards while being targeted five times.

Pittman has grabbed 12 passes (16 targets) for 158 yards (52.7 per game) with one TD during his last three games.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 81 22.6% 57 752 5 11 26.8% Zach Pascal 53 14.8% 32 328 3 9 22.0% Jonathan Taylor 38 10.6% 32 322 2 2 4.9% Mo Alie-Cox 29 8.1% 15 211 4 6 14.6%

