The Land Grant Trophy is up for grabs when the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the field.

Odds for Penn State vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Penn State's games this season have gone over 52 points three of 11 times.

Michigan State's games have gone over 52 points in eight of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 58.3 points per game, 6.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 41 points per game, 11 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Nittany Lions games have an average total of 51.5 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.3 PPG average total in Spartans games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This season, the Nittany Lions have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 11 opportunities (18.2%).

The Nittany Lions average just 0.7 more points per game (26.2) than the Spartans surrender (25.5).

When Penn State scores more than 25.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions collect 382.4 yards per game, 80.8 fewer yards than the 463.2 the Spartans give up per outing.

When Penn State piles up over 463.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Nittany Lions have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (17).

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan State is 7-3-1 this season.

This season, the Spartans have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Michigan State's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year the Spartans average 16.6 more points per game (32.1) than the Nittany Lions give up (15.5).

When Michigan State puts up more than 15.5 points, it is 7-2-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Spartans rack up 95.1 more yards per game (429.4) than the Nittany Lions allow per matchup (334.3).

Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team amasses more than 334.3 yards.

This year the Spartans have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (18).

Season Stats