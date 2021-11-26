Publish date:
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has 394 rushing yards on 79 carries (35.8 yards per game).
- He also averages 10.7 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 118 yards.
- He has received 79 of his team's 338 carries this season (23.4%).
- The Eagles have thrown the ball in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- In his four career matchups against the Giants, Sanders averaged 45.5 rushing yards per game, 14.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Sanders has not run for a touchdown versus the Giants.
- The Giants give up 119.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Giants are ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- Sanders put together a 94-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Saints, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 5.9 yards per attempt).
- In his last three games, Sanders has racked up 94 rushing yards (31.3 per game) on 16 attempts.
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
79
23.4%
394
0
12
17.1%
5.0
Jalen Hurts
114
33.7%
618
8
25
35.7%
5.4
Jordan Howard
51
15.1%
274
3
16
22.9%
5.4
Boston Scott
46
13.6%
221
3
9
12.9%
4.8
