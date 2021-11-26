Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Miles Sanders and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East rivals take the field in Week 12 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) meet the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has 394 rushing yards on 79 carries (35.8 yards per game).
  • He also averages 10.7 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 118 yards.
  • He has received 79 of his team's 338 carries this season (23.4%).
  • The Eagles have thrown the ball in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his four career matchups against the Giants, Sanders averaged 45.5 rushing yards per game, 14.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Sanders has not run for a touchdown versus the Giants.
  • The Giants give up 119.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Giants are ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Sanders put together a 94-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Saints, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 5.9 yards per attempt).
  • In his last three games, Sanders has racked up 94 rushing yards (31.3 per game) on 16 attempts.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

79

23.4%

394

0

12

17.1%

5.0

Jalen Hurts

114

33.7%

618

8

25

35.7%

5.4

Jordan Howard

51

15.1%

274

3

16

22.9%

5.4

Boston Scott

46

13.6%

221

3

9

12.9%

4.8

