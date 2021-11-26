Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Miles Sanders and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East rivals take the field in Week 12 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) meet the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has 394 rushing yards on 79 carries (35.8 yards per game).

He also averages 10.7 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 118 yards.

He has received 79 of his team's 338 carries this season (23.4%).

The Eagles have thrown the ball in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

In his four career matchups against the Giants, Sanders averaged 45.5 rushing yards per game, 14.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Sanders has not run for a touchdown versus the Giants.

The Giants give up 119.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.

This year the Giants are ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

Sanders put together a 94-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Saints, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 5.9 yards per attempt).

In his last three games, Sanders has racked up 94 rushing yards (31.3 per game) on 16 attempts.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 79 23.4% 394 0 12 17.1% 5.0 Jalen Hurts 114 33.7% 618 8 25 35.7% 5.4 Jordan Howard 51 15.1% 274 3 16 22.9% 5.4 Boston Scott 46 13.6% 221 3 9 12.9% 4.8

Powered By Data Skrive