There will be player prop bet markets available for Najee Harris ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 12 with the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris' team-high 685 rushing yards (68.5 per game) have come on 188 carries, with five touchdowns.

And he has added 49 catches for 337 yards (33.7 per game) and two receiving TDs.

His team has run the ball 244 times this season, and he's handled 188 of those attempts (77.0%).

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Harris' 40 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bengals are 25.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are sixth in the league, giving up 98.0 yards per game.

The Bengals have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Harris rushed 12 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown.

He chipped in with five receptions for 20 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Harris has collected 206 yards (68.7 per game) on 60 attempts with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 12 passes for 64 yards (21.3 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 188 77.0% 685 5 21 72.4% 3.6 Chase Claypool 8 3.3% 52 0 2 6.9% 6.5 Benny Snell Jr. 13 5.3% 38 0 0 0.0% 2.9 Diontae Johnson 3 1.2% 36 0 0 0.0% 12.0

