Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Najee Harris ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 12 with the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris' team-high 685 rushing yards (68.5 per game) have come on 188 carries, with five touchdowns.
  • And he has added 49 catches for 337 yards (33.7 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 244 times this season, and he's handled 188 of those attempts (77.0%).
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Harris' 40 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bengals are 25.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are sixth in the league, giving up 98.0 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Harris rushed 12 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He chipped in with five receptions for 20 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Harris has collected 206 yards (68.7 per game) on 60 attempts with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 64 yards (21.3 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

188

77.0%

685

5

21

72.4%

3.6

Chase Claypool

8

3.3%

52

0

2

6.9%

6.5

Benny Snell Jr.

13

5.3%

38

0

0

0.0%

2.9

Diontae Johnson

3

1.2%

36

0

0

0.0%

12.0

Powered By Data Skrive