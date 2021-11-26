Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris' team-high 685 rushing yards (68.5 per game) have come on 188 carries, with five touchdowns.
- And he has added 49 catches for 337 yards (33.7 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- His team has run the ball 244 times this season, and he's handled 188 of those attempts (77.0%).
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Harris' 40 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bengals are 25.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are sixth in the league, giving up 98.0 yards per game.
- The Bengals have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chargers last week, Harris rushed 12 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He chipped in with five receptions for 20 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Harris has collected 206 yards (68.7 per game) on 60 attempts with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 12 passes for 64 yards (21.3 per game).
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
188
77.0%
685
5
21
72.4%
3.6
Chase Claypool
8
3.3%
52
0
2
6.9%
6.5
Benny Snell Jr.
13
5.3%
38
0
0
0.0%
2.9
Diontae Johnson
3
1.2%
36
0
0
0.0%
12.0
