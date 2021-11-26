Publish date:
Navy vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Navy vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Navy and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.
- In 90% of Temple's games this season (9/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 43.
- Saturday's over/under is 7.9 points higher than the combined 35.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 68.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 25.7 more than the 43 total in this contest.
- Midshipmen games this season feature an average total of 48.5 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 10.7 more than the set total in this contest.
Navy Stats and Trends
- In Navy's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- Navy has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Midshipmen average 18.9 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Owls surrender (37.5).
- The Midshipmen average 283.0 yards per game, 123.5 fewer yards than the 406.5 the Owls give up per matchup.
- The Midshipmen have seven giveaways this season, while the Owls have 13 takeaways .
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has two wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Temple's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Owls score 14.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Midshipmen allow (31.2).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 31.2 points.
- The Owls average 82.0 fewer yards per game (295.6) than the Midshipmen allow per matchup (377.6).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 377.6 yards.
- This season the Owls have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Navy
|Stats
|Temple
18.6
Avg. Points Scored
16.5
31.2
Avg. Points Allowed
37.5
283.0
Avg. Total Yards
295.6
377.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
406.5
7
Giveaways
18
11
Takeaways
13