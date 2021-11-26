AAC opponents will do battle when the Navy Midshipmen (2-8, 0-0 AAC) meet the Temple Owls (3-8, 0-0 AAC) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Odds for Navy vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Navy and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.

In 90% of Temple's games this season (9/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 43.

Saturday's over/under is 7.9 points higher than the combined 35.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 68.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 25.7 more than the 43 total in this contest.

Midshipmen games this season feature an average total of 48.5 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 10.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Navy Stats and Trends

In Navy's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

Navy has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Midshipmen average 18.9 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Owls surrender (37.5).

The Midshipmen average 283.0 yards per game, 123.5 fewer yards than the 406.5 the Owls give up per matchup.

The Midshipmen have seven giveaways this season, while the Owls have 13 takeaways .

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Owls have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Temple's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Owls score 14.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Midshipmen allow (31.2).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 31.2 points.

The Owls average 82.0 fewer yards per game (295.6) than the Midshipmen allow per matchup (377.6).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 377.6 yards.

This season the Owls have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (11).

Season Stats