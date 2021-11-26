The No. 24 NC State Wolf Pack (8-3, 0-0 ACC) have an ACC matchup versus the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for NC State vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

NC State has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points just one time this year.

In 54.5% of North Carolina's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 62.5.

The two teams combine to score 70 points per game, 7.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 54.2 points this season, 8.3 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 67.2 PPG average total in Tar Heels games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack are 4-1 ATS when favored by 6 points or more this season.

NC State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 33.0 points per game, comparable to the 31.4 per outing the Tar Heels surrender.

NC State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.4 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 419.4 yards per game, just 7.2 more than the 412.2 the Tar Heels allow per outing.

NC State is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 412.2 yards.

This year, the Wolf Pack have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Tar Heels have takeaways (14).

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina is 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have been underdogs by 6 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

North Carolina's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Tar Heels rack up 18.3 more points per game (37.0) than the Wolf Pack give up (18.7).

North Carolina is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.

The Tar Heels collect 482.9 yards per game, 161.5 more yards than the 321.4 the Wolf Pack give up.

When North Carolina piles up over 321.4 yards, the team is 4-7 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

This season the Tar Heels have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (14).

Season Stats