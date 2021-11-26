Big Ten opponents will clash when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten) battle the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in eight of 10 games this season.

Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in five of 11 games this season.

Friday's total is 13.0 points lower than the two team's combined 54 points per game average.

The 39.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 41 total in this contest.

The average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 54.2, 13.2 points above Friday's total of 41.

The 41-point over/under for this game is 2.0 points below the 43.0 points per game average total in Hawkeyes games this season.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 1 point or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Nebraska's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Cornhuskers score 11.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Hawkeyes surrender (16.9).

When Nebraska scores more than 16.9 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

The Cornhuskers collect 143.7 more yards per game (458.4) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (314.7).

In games that Nebraska amasses more than 314.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 3-8 overall.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (25).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nebraska at SISportsbook.

Iowa Stats and Trends

In Iowa's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Iowa's games this season have gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Hawkeyes put up 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the Cornhuskers give up (22.2).

When Iowa scores more than 22.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes collect 293.2 yards per game, 73.0 fewer yards than the 366.2 the Cornhuskers allow.

In games that Iowa amasses more than 366.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats