Publish date:
Nebraska vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nebraska vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in eight of 10 games this season.
- Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in five of 11 games this season.
- Friday's total is 13.0 points lower than the two team's combined 54 points per game average.
- The 39.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 41 total in this contest.
- The average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 54.2, 13.2 points above Friday's total of 41.
- The 41-point over/under for this game is 2.0 points below the 43.0 points per game average total in Hawkeyes games this season.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cornhuskers have been favored by 1 point or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Nebraska's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Cornhuskers score 11.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Hawkeyes surrender (16.9).
- When Nebraska scores more than 16.9 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.
- The Cornhuskers collect 143.7 more yards per game (458.4) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (314.7).
- In games that Nebraska amasses more than 314.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 3-8 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (25).
Iowa Stats and Trends
- In Iowa's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Hawkeyes have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Iowa's games this season have gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Hawkeyes put up 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the Cornhuskers give up (22.2).
- When Iowa scores more than 22.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes collect 293.2 yards per game, 73.0 fewer yards than the 366.2 the Cornhuskers allow.
- In games that Iowa amasses more than 366.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Nebraska
|Stats
|Iowa
28.5
Avg. Points Scored
25.5
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
16.9
458.4
Avg. Total Yards
293.2
366.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
314.7
16
Giveaways
14
12
Takeaways
25