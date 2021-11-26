Publish date:
Nevada vs. Colorado State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nevada vs. Colorado State
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in six of 11 games this season.
- Colorado State's games have gone over 57 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's total is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.
- The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.2 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 56.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 7.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- In Nevada's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack have been favored by 4 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Nevada's games this year have hit the over on seven of 11 set point totals (63.6%).
- This year, the Wolf Pack rack up 9.2 more points per game (35.3) than the Rams give up (26.1).
- When Nevada records more than 26.1 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Wolf Pack rack up 431.5 yards per game, 66.2 more yards than the 365.3 the Rams give up per contest.
- Nevada is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team picks up over 365.3 yards.
- The Wolf Pack have nine giveaways this season, while the Rams have 12 takeaways .
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- Colorado State is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rams have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 4 points or more.
- Colorado State has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Rams average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Wolf Pack allow (25.7).
- Colorado State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.7 points.
- The Rams collect only 19.7 more yards per game (413.3) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (393.6).
- Colorado State is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team churns out over 393.6 yards.
- The Rams have 14 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|Colorado State
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
26.1
431.5
Avg. Total Yards
413.3
393.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
365.3
9
Giveaways
14
21
Takeaways
12