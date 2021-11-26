The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-4, 0-0 MWC) have a MWC matchup versus the Colorado State Rams (3-8, 0-0 MWC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Nevada vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in six of 11 games this season.

Colorado State's games have gone over 57 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.2 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 56.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 7.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

In Nevada's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 4 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over on seven of 11 set point totals (63.6%).

This year, the Wolf Pack rack up 9.2 more points per game (35.3) than the Rams give up (26.1).

When Nevada records more than 26.1 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 431.5 yards per game, 66.2 more yards than the 365.3 the Rams give up per contest.

Nevada is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team picks up over 365.3 yards.

The Wolf Pack have nine giveaways this season, while the Rams have 12 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nevada at SISportsbook.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Rams have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Colorado State has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Rams average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Wolf Pack allow (25.7).

Colorado State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.7 points.

The Rams collect only 19.7 more yards per game (413.3) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (393.6).

Colorado State is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team churns out over 393.6 yards.

The Rams have 14 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 21 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats