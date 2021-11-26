Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Nevada vs. Colorado State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-4, 0-0 MWC) have a MWC matchup versus the Colorado State Rams (3-8, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Nevada vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

  • Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in six of 11 games this season.
  • Colorado State's games have gone over 57 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • Saturday's total is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.
  • The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.2 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.
  • The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 56.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 7.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Nevada's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Wolf Pack have been favored by 4 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Nevada's games this year have hit the over on seven of 11 set point totals (63.6%).
  • This year, the Wolf Pack rack up 9.2 more points per game (35.3) than the Rams give up (26.1).
  • When Nevada records more than 26.1 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Wolf Pack rack up 431.5 yards per game, 66.2 more yards than the 365.3 the Rams give up per contest.
  • Nevada is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team picks up over 365.3 yards.
  • The Wolf Pack have nine giveaways this season, while the Rams have 12 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nevada at SISportsbook.
  • Colorado State is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Rams have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 4 points or more.
  • Colorado State has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Wolf Pack allow (25.7).
  • Colorado State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.7 points.
  • The Rams collect only 19.7 more yards per game (413.3) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (393.6).
  • Colorado State is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team churns out over 393.6 yards.
  • The Rams have 14 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 21 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

NevadaStatsColorado State

35.3

Avg. Points Scored

24.9

25.7

Avg. Points Allowed

26.1

431.5

Avg. Total Yards

413.3

393.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

365.3

9

Giveaways

14

21

Takeaways

12