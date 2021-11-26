Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (7-4) will aim to extend their five-game winning run in a Week 12 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-3).

Odds for Patriots vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.
  • Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 53.8 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 4.3 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.1 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 6.6 points below the 50.1 points per game average total in Titans games this season.
  • New England is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Patriots have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Patriots score 27.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the Titans surrender per matchup (23.1).
  • New England is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.
  • The Patriots rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (351.8) than the Titans allow per matchup (350.5).
  • When New England totals over 350.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Titans.
  • Tennessee has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Titans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • This year the Titans score 10.4 more points per game (26.5) than the Patriots give up (16.1).
  • Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.1 points.
  • The Titans rack up 40.9 more yards per game (354.1) than the Patriots allow (313.2).
  • In games that Tennessee churns out over 313.2 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Titans have 17 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 21 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • New England is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home this season.
  • The Patriots are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This year, in six games at home, New England has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.8 points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
  • On the road, Tennessee is 4-1 overall and 4-1 against the spread.
  • In five away games this year, Tennessee has hit the over four times.
  • This season, Titans away games average 50.2 points, 6.7 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

