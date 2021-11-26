The New England Patriots (7-4) will aim to extend their five-game winning run in a Week 12 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-3).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Titans

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 53.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 4.3 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.1 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 6.6 points below the 50.1 points per game average total in Titans games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

New England is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Patriots have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

New England's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Patriots score 27.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the Titans surrender per matchup (23.1).

New England is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.

The Patriots rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (351.8) than the Titans allow per matchup (350.5).

When New England totals over 350.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Titans.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Titans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year the Titans score 10.4 more points per game (26.5) than the Patriots give up (16.1).

Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.1 points.

The Titans rack up 40.9 more yards per game (354.1) than the Patriots allow (313.2).

In games that Tennessee churns out over 313.2 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Titans have 17 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 21 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New England is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home this season.

The Patriots are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point favorites or greater at home.

This year, in six games at home, New England has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.8 points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

On the road, Tennessee is 4-1 overall and 4-1 against the spread.

In five away games this year, Tennessee has hit the over four times.

This season, Titans away games average 50.2 points, 6.7 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.