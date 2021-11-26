FBS Independent rivals will do battle when the New Mexico State Aggies (1-10) face the UMass Minutemen (1-10) at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Odds for New Mexico State vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

New Mexico State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of UMass' games (4/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36, is 22.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 26.1 points fewer than the 84.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Aggies games this season feature an average total of 60.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.6 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

In New Mexico State's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

New Mexico State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Aggies score 22.4 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Minutemen allow (43.0).

The Aggies rack up 347.9 yards per game, 124.0 fewer yards than the 471.9 the Minutemen allow per matchup.

The Aggies have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Minutemen have forced a turnover (11) this season.

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Minutemen have been installed as underdogs by a 6.5-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those matchups.

UMass' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Minutemen average 26.2 fewer points per game (15.4) than the Aggies allow (41.6).

The Minutemen rack up 206.0 fewer yards per game (290.5) than the Aggies give up (496.5).

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (19).

Season Stats