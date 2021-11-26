Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 54.5% of Stanford's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 2.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.6 points above the 49.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 54.6, 2.1 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 52.6 points, 0.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Notre Dame is 8-3-0 this year.
- The Fighting Irish covered the spread in their only game when favored by 20.5 points or more.
- Notre Dame's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Fighting Irish average 34.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the Cardinal give up per outing (31.3).
- When Notre Dame puts up more than 31.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish average 38.6 fewer yards per game (407.3), than the Cardinal give up per outing (445.9).
- In games that Notre Dame amasses more than 445.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.
- Stanford's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Cardinal average 21 points per game, comparable to the 18.6 the Fighting Irish surrender.
- When Stanford scores more than 18.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Cardinal average 39.7 fewer yards per game (309.6) than the Fighting Irish give up (349.3).
- Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 349.3 yards.
- The Cardinal have 17 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 21 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Stanford
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
21
18.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
407.3
Avg. Total Yards
309.6
349.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
445.9
13
Giveaways
17
21
Takeaways
8