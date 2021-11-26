The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) and Stanford Cardinal (3-8) will clash at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 54.5% of Stanford's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 2.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.6 points above the 49.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 54.6, 2.1 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 52.6 points, 0.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Notre Dame is 8-3-0 this year.

The Fighting Irish covered the spread in their only game when favored by 20.5 points or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Fighting Irish average 34.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the Cardinal give up per outing (31.3).

When Notre Dame puts up more than 31.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish average 38.6 fewer yards per game (407.3), than the Cardinal give up per outing (445.9).

In games that Notre Dame amasses more than 445.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (8).

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.

Stanford's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cardinal average 21 points per game, comparable to the 18.6 the Fighting Irish surrender.

When Stanford scores more than 18.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Cardinal average 39.7 fewer yards per game (309.6) than the Fighting Irish give up (349.3).

Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 349.3 yards.

The Cardinal have 17 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 21 takeaways .

Season Stats