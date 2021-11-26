Publish date:
Ohio vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ohio vs. Bowling Green
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in nine of 11 games (81.8%) this season.
- In 45.5% of Bowling Green's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 48.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.2, is 3.3 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 63.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 15.2 more than the 48.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Bobcats games this season is 56.2, 7.7 points above Friday's total of 48.5.
- The 50.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ohio is 5-6-0 this year.
- This season, the Bobcats have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Ohio has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Bobcats rack up 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Falcons give up per matchup (32.5).
- Ohio is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.5 points.
- The Bobcats rack up just 2.8 fewer yards per game (384.9) than the Falcons give up per matchup (387.7).
- Ohio is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 387.7 yards.
- The Bobcats have 13 giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 15 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio at SISportsbook.
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Bowling Green is 7-4-0 this year.
- The Falcons are 6-2 ATS when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this season.
- Bowling Green's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This season the Falcons score 9.7 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Bobcats give up (31.2).
- The Falcons average 122.8 fewer yards per game (314.3) than the Bobcats give up per outing (437.1).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ohio
|Stats
|Bowling Green
23.7
Avg. Points Scored
21.5
31.2
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
384.9
Avg. Total Yards
314.3
437.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
387.7
13
Giveaways
17
8
Takeaways
15