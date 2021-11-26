MAC rivals will meet when the Ohio Bobcats (3-8, 0-0 MAC) meet the Bowling Green Falcons (3-8, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Ohio vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Ohio and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in nine of 11 games (81.8%) this season.

In 45.5% of Bowling Green's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 48.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.2, is 3.3 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 63.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 15.2 more than the 48.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bobcats games this season is 56.2, 7.7 points above Friday's total of 48.5.

The 50.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Ohio Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ohio is 5-6-0 this year.

This season, the Bobcats have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Ohio has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Bobcats rack up 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Falcons give up per matchup (32.5).

Ohio is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.5 points.

The Bobcats rack up just 2.8 fewer yards per game (384.9) than the Falcons give up per matchup (387.7).

Ohio is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 387.7 yards.

The Bobcats have 13 giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 15 takeaways .

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Bowling Green is 7-4-0 this year.

The Falcons are 6-2 ATS when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this season.

Bowling Green's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This season the Falcons score 9.7 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Bobcats give up (31.2).

The Falcons average 122.8 fewer yards per game (314.3) than the Bobcats give up per outing (437.1).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (8).

Season Stats