Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- In 27.3% of Michigan's games this season (3/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 64.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.1, is 19.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 35.3 points per game, 29.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.4, 0.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64.5 .
- The 52.0 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 12.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- In Ohio State's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Buckeyes put up 30.9 more points per game (47.2) than the Wolverines surrender (16.3).
- Ohio State is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.3 points.
- The Buckeyes average 559.5 yards per game, 252.8 more yards than the 306.7 the Wolverines allow per matchup.
- Ohio State is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team picks up over 306.7 yards.
- This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (15).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has nine wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- Michigan's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Wolverines put up 36.9 points per game, 17.9 more than the Buckeyes allow (19.0).
- Michigan is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.0 points.
- The Wolverines collect 447.9 yards per game, 92.2 more yards than the 355.7 the Buckeyes give up.
- Michigan is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team piles up over 355.7 yards.
- The Wolverines have eight giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 18 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Michigan
47.2
Avg. Points Scored
36.9
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
16.3
559.5
Avg. Total Yards
447.9
355.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.7
9
Giveaways
8
18
Takeaways
15