The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the field for the 2021 edition of The Game.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

In 27.3% of Michigan's games this season (3/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 64.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.1, is 19.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 35.3 points per game, 29.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.4, 0.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64.5 .

The 52.0 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 12.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

In Ohio State's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Buckeyes put up 30.9 more points per game (47.2) than the Wolverines surrender (16.3).

Ohio State is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.3 points.

The Buckeyes average 559.5 yards per game, 252.8 more yards than the 306.7 the Wolverines allow per matchup.

Ohio State is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team picks up over 306.7 yards.

This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (15).

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has nine wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Wolverines put up 36.9 points per game, 17.9 more than the Buckeyes allow (19.0).

Michigan is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.0 points.

The Wolverines collect 447.9 yards per game, 92.2 more yards than the 355.7 the Buckeyes give up.

Michigan is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team piles up over 355.7 yards.

The Wolverines have eight giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats