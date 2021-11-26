The No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) take the field for Bedlam.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

In 63.6% of Oklahoma's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

Saturday's total is 20.8 points lower than the two team's combined 70.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.4 points greater than the 39.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.8 PPG average total in Sooners games this season is 13.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has nine wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.

Oklahoma State has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys rack up 7.2 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners give up (24.2).

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.2 points.

The Cowboys average 32.4 more yards per game (414.9) than the Sooners give up per matchup (382.5).

When Oklahoma State totals over 382.5 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, eight fewer than the Sooners have forced (20).

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Sooners put up 24 more points per game (38.9) than the Cowboys give up (14.9).

Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team records more than 14.9 points.

The Sooners collect 180.3 more yards per game (441.6) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (261.3).

When Oklahoma picks up over 261.3 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Sooners have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats