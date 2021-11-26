Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- In 63.6% of Oklahoma's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.
- Saturday's total is 20.8 points lower than the two team's combined 70.3 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 10.4 points greater than the 39.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.8 PPG average total in Sooners games this season is 13.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma State has nine wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.
- Oklahoma State has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cowboys rack up 7.2 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners give up (24.2).
- Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.2 points.
- The Cowboys average 32.4 more yards per game (414.9) than the Sooners give up per matchup (382.5).
- When Oklahoma State totals over 382.5 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, eight fewer than the Sooners have forced (20).
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Sooners put up 24 more points per game (38.9) than the Cowboys give up (14.9).
- Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team records more than 14.9 points.
- The Sooners collect 180.3 more yards per game (441.6) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (261.3).
- When Oklahoma picks up over 261.3 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Sooners have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Oklahoma
31.4
Avg. Points Scored
38.9
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
24.2
414.9
Avg. Total Yards
441.6
261.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.5
12
Giveaways
11
14
Takeaways
20