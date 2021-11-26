C-USA opponents will meet when the Old Dominion Monarchs (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Charlotte 49ers (5-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Old Dominion vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over 55.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 52.5 points per game, 3.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 59 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.5 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Monarchs games this season is 54.5, 1.0 point fewer than Saturday's total of 55.5 .

The 59.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Monarchs won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Monarchs average 6.0 fewer points per game (26.0) than the 49ers allow (32.0).

Old Dominion is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 32.0 points.

The Monarchs rack up 87.0 fewer yards per game (380.4), than the 49ers give up per contest (467.4).

In games that Old Dominion picks up more than 467.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over seven more times (19 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

In Charlotte's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The 49ers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).

Charlotte's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The 49ers score 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.0 the Monarchs give up.

Charlotte is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.0 points.

The 49ers rack up 33.3 more yards per game (396.3) than the Monarchs allow per matchup (363.0).

In games that Charlotte totals more than 363.0 yards, the team is 3-2-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Monarchs have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats