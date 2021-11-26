Publish date:
Old Dominion vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Old Dominion vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Old Dominion and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 55.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 52.5 points per game, 3.0 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 59 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.5 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Monarchs games this season is 54.5, 1.0 point fewer than Saturday's total of 55.5 .
- The 59.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- Old Dominion has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Monarchs won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
- Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- The Monarchs average 6.0 fewer points per game (26.0) than the 49ers allow (32.0).
- Old Dominion is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 32.0 points.
- The Monarchs rack up 87.0 fewer yards per game (380.4), than the 49ers give up per contest (467.4).
- In games that Old Dominion picks up more than 467.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Monarchs have turned the ball over seven more times (19 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- In Charlotte's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The 49ers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Charlotte's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The 49ers score 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.0 the Monarchs give up.
- Charlotte is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.0 points.
- The 49ers rack up 33.3 more yards per game (396.3) than the Monarchs allow per matchup (363.0).
- In games that Charlotte totals more than 363.0 yards, the team is 3-2-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Monarchs have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Old Dominion
|Stats
|Charlotte
26.0
Avg. Points Scored
26.5
27.0
Avg. Points Allowed
32.0
380.4
Avg. Total Yards
396.3
363.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
467.4
19
Giveaways
16
12
Takeaways
12