Publish date:
Oregon vs. Oregon State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Oregon State
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- In 45.5% of Oregon State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 65.8 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 11.7 points greater than the 48.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Ducks and their opponents score an average of 56.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 59.7 PPG average total in Beavers games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oregon is 4-7-0 this season.
- The Ducks have been favored by 7 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Ducks score 7.9 more points per game (32.7) than the Beavers give up (24.8).
- Oregon is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.8 points.
- The Ducks collect 427.9 yards per game, 50.9 more yards than the 377 the Beavers allow per matchup.
- When Oregon totals over 377 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 16 takeaways .
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Beavers have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Oregon State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Beavers average 9.1 more points per game (33.1) than the Ducks give up (24).
- Oregon State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team scores more than 24 points.
- The Beavers rack up 64.5 more yards per game (433.9) than the Ducks give up per contest (369.4).
- Oregon State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out more than 369.4 yards.
- The Beavers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Oregon State
32.7
Avg. Points Scored
33.1
24
Avg. Points Allowed
24.8
427.9
Avg. Total Yards
433.9
369.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377
11
Giveaways
15
19
Takeaways
16