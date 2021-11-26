Pac-12 rivals will clash when the No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) face the Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Oregon vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

In 45.5% of Oregon State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.

Saturday's over/under is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 65.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 11.7 points greater than the 48.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Ducks and their opponents score an average of 56.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.7 PPG average total in Beavers games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oregon is 4-7-0 this season.

The Ducks have been favored by 7 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Ducks score 7.9 more points per game (32.7) than the Beavers give up (24.8).

Oregon is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.8 points.

The Ducks collect 427.9 yards per game, 50.9 more yards than the 377 the Beavers allow per matchup.

When Oregon totals over 377 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 16 takeaways .

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Beavers have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Oregon State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Beavers average 9.1 more points per game (33.1) than the Ducks give up (24).

Oregon State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team scores more than 24 points.

The Beavers rack up 64.5 more yards per game (433.9) than the Ducks give up per contest (369.4).

Oregon State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out more than 369.4 yards.

The Beavers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats