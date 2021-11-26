Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Pat Freiermuth ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals take the field in Week 12 when Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth's stat line this year shows 36 catches for 287 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 28.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 49 times.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 12.4% (49 total) of his team's 394 passing attempts this season.
  • Freiermuth (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have called a pass in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his one matchup against the Bengals, Freiermuth's 22 receiving yards total is 17.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
  • Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • The 269.7 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Freiermuth was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 11 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Freiermuth has 14 receptions (on 22 targets) for 85 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 28.3 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

49

12.4%

36

287

5

14

23.3%

Diontae Johnson

95

24.1%

59

714

4

11

18.3%

Chase Claypool

61

15.5%

34

526

1

9

15.0%

Najee Harris

62

15.7%

49

337

2

11

18.3%

