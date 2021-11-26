Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Pat Freiermuth ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals take the field in Week 12 when Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth's stat line this year shows 36 catches for 287 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 28.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 49 times.

Freiermuth has been the target of 12.4% (49 total) of his team's 394 passing attempts this season.

Freiermuth (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have called a pass in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his one matchup against the Bengals, Freiermuth's 22 receiving yards total is 17.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).

Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.

The 269.7 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chargers, Freiermuth was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 11 yards and scored one touchdown.

Freiermuth has 14 receptions (on 22 targets) for 85 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 28.3 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 49 12.4% 36 287 5 14 23.3% Diontae Johnson 95 24.1% 59 714 4 11 18.3% Chase Claypool 61 15.5% 34 526 1 9 15.0% Najee Harris 62 15.7% 49 337 2 11 18.3%

