Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth's stat line this year shows 36 catches for 287 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 28.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 49 times.
- Freiermuth has been the target of 12.4% (49 total) of his team's 394 passing attempts this season.
- Freiermuth (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have called a pass in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his one matchup against the Bengals, Freiermuth's 22 receiving yards total is 17.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
- Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.
- The 269.7 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chargers, Freiermuth was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 11 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Freiermuth has 14 receptions (on 22 targets) for 85 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 28.3 yards per game.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
49
12.4%
36
287
5
14
23.3%
Diontae Johnson
95
24.1%
59
714
4
11
18.3%
Chase Claypool
61
15.5%
34
526
1
9
15.0%
Najee Harris
62
15.7%
49
337
2
11
18.3%
