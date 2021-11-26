Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) face an NFC East matchup in Week 12 against the New York Giants (3-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 45.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.9, is 0.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 48.2 points per game, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Eagles games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45.5-point total for this game is 1.2 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in Giants games this season.
  • Philadelphia has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • This season, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
  • This year, the Eagles rack up just 2.4 more points per game (27.0) than the Giants surrender (24.6).
  • Philadelphia is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.6 points.
  • The Eagles average 22.6 fewer yards per game (352.8), than the Giants give up per outing (375.4).
  • When Philadelphia churns out over 375.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year, the Eagles have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Giants have takeaways (15).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Giants.
  • New York is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Giants are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • New York's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
  • This year the Giants rack up 4.7 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Eagles surrender (23.6).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.6 points.
  • The Giants rack up 25.3 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Eagles allow (348.1).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 348.1 yards.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (12).

Home and road insights

  • New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.
  • New York has not gone over the total in five home games this season.
  • This season, Giants home games average 45.5 points, the same as this matchup's over/under.
  • Philadelphia is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, away from home.
  • Away from home, the Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • In six road games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 48.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.