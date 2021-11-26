The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) face an NFC East matchup in Week 12 against the New York Giants (3-7).

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.

New York's games have gone over 45.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.9, is 0.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.2 points per game, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 1.2 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This season, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year, the Eagles rack up just 2.4 more points per game (27.0) than the Giants surrender (24.6).

Philadelphia is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.6 points.

The Eagles average 22.6 fewer yards per game (352.8), than the Giants give up per outing (375.4).

When Philadelphia churns out over 375.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Eagles have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Giants have takeaways (15).

Giants stats and trends

New York is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

New York's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

This year the Giants rack up 4.7 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Eagles surrender (23.6).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.6 points.

The Giants rack up 25.3 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Eagles allow (348.1).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 348.1 yards.

The Giants have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (12).

Home and road insights

New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.

New York has not gone over the total in five home games this season.

This season, Giants home games average 45.5 points, the same as this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, away from home.

Away from home, the Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In six road games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 48.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

