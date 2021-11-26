The No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2, 0-0 ACC) and Syracuse Orange (5-6, 0-0 ACC) will face each other in clash of ACC foes at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.

In 36.4% of Syracuse's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.5.

The two teams combine to score 69.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 50 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 59 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.7 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 7.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's 11 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Panthers have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 13 points or more so far this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).

The Panthers average 43.9 points per game, 18 more than the Orange allow per matchup (25.9).

When Pittsburgh puts up more than 25.9 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Panthers collect 198.8 more yards per game (529) than the Orange allow per contest (330.2).

When Pittsburgh amasses more than 330.2 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over seven more times (13 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This season, the Orange won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 13 points or more.

Syracuse's games this season have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Orange rack up 25.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.1 the Panthers give up.

Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 24.1 points.

The Orange rack up only 13.9 more yards per game (377.8) than the Panthers give up per contest (363.9).

In games that Syracuse churns out more than 363.9 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Orange have 11 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 16 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats