Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.
- In 36.4% of Syracuse's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.5.
- The two teams combine to score 69.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 50 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 59 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.7 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 7.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's 11 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 13 points or more so far this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).
- The Panthers average 43.9 points per game, 18 more than the Orange allow per matchup (25.9).
- When Pittsburgh puts up more than 25.9 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
- The Panthers collect 198.8 more yards per game (529) than the Orange allow per contest (330.2).
- When Pittsburgh amasses more than 330.2 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over seven more times (13 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- This season, the Orange won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 13 points or more.
- Syracuse's games this season have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Orange rack up 25.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.1 the Panthers give up.
- Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 24.1 points.
- The Orange rack up only 13.9 more yards per game (377.8) than the Panthers give up per contest (363.9).
- In games that Syracuse churns out more than 363.9 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Orange have 11 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Syracuse
43.9
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
24.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.9
529
Avg. Total Yards
377.8
363.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.2
13
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
6