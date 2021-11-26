Big Ten foes will do battle when the Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-0 Big Ten) at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Odds for Purdue vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

In 45.5% of Indiana's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 50.5.

Saturday's over/under is 6.3 points higher than the combined 44.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 3.5 points fewer than the 54 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.1 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.5-point total for this game is 0.3 points below the 50.8 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Purdue is 6-5-0 this season.

The Boilermakers have been favored by 15.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Purdue's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).

This year, the Boilermakers score 6.3 fewer points per game (26) than the Hoosiers give up (32.3).

Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.3 points.

The Boilermakers collect 421.9 yards per game, 43.9 more yards than the 378 the Hoosiers allow per contest.

When Purdue totals over 378 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Hoosiers have forced (9).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has covered the spread two times this year.

The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Indiana's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Hoosiers put up 18.2 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Boilermakers allow (21.7).

Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.7 points.

The Hoosiers average 55.1 fewer yards per game (299) than the Boilermakers give up (354.1).

Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out over 354.1 yards.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (15).

Season Stats