In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ryan Tannehill and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) meet the New England Patriots (7-4) in Week 12 at Gillette Stadium.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has 2,681 passing yards (243.7 ypg), completing 66.6% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

He also adds 172 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 32 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The Titans, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.

Tannehill has attempted 52 of his 368 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. New England

Tannehill averaged 206 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Patriots, 206.0 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Tannehill threw a touchdown pass in three of those games against the Patriots, and threw multiple TDs two times.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The 229.6 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots' defense is third in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Tannehill threw for 323 yards while completing 67.3% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with four interceptions.

In his last three outings, Tannehill has thrown for 679 yards (226.3 per game) while completing 73 of 106 passes (68.9%), with three touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with seven rushing yards (2.3 ypg) on nine carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 78 21.0% 46 615 3 8 15.1% Julio Jones 31 8.4% 21 336 0 4 7.5% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 31 8.4% 23 272 2 6 11.3%

