Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tennessee vs. New England
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill has 2,681 passing yards (243.7 ypg), completing 66.6% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
- He also adds 172 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 32 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- The Titans, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.
- Tannehill has attempted 52 of his 368 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. New England
- Tannehill averaged 206 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Patriots, 206.0 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Tannehill threw a touchdown pass in three of those games against the Patriots, and threw multiple TDs two times.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The 229.6 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots' defense is third in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Tannehill threw for 323 yards while completing 67.3% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with four interceptions.
- In his last three outings, Tannehill has thrown for 679 yards (226.3 per game) while completing 73 of 106 passes (68.9%), with three touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with seven rushing yards (2.3 ypg) on nine carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
78
21.0%
46
615
3
8
15.1%
Julio Jones
31
8.4%
21
336
0
4
7.5%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
31
8.4%
23
272
2
6
11.3%
