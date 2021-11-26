Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tennessee vs. New England

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ryan Tannehill and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) meet the New England Patriots (7-4) in Week 12 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill has 2,681 passing yards (243.7 ypg), completing 66.6% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 172 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 32 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Titans, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.
  • Tannehill has attempted 52 of his 368 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. New England

  • Tannehill averaged 206 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Patriots, 206.0 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Tannehill threw a touchdown pass in three of those games against the Patriots, and threw multiple TDs two times.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The 229.6 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots' defense is third in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Texans, Tannehill threw for 323 yards while completing 67.3% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with four interceptions.
  • In his last three outings, Tannehill has thrown for 679 yards (226.3 per game) while completing 73 of 106 passes (68.9%), with three touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with seven rushing yards (2.3 ypg) on nine carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

78

21.0%

46

615

3

8

15.1%

Julio Jones

31

8.4%

21

336

0

4

7.5%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

31

8.4%

23

272

2

6

11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive