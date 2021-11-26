The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and Minnesota Vikings (5-5) will battle in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49 points in four of 10 games this season.

Minnesota's games have gone over 49 points in five of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 1.1 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.6 points above the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The 49ers and their opponents score an average of 47.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 49-point total for this game is 1.0 point below the 50.0 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.

49ers stats and trends

In San Francisco's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in six chances).

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The 49ers score 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 24.2 per matchup the Vikings surrender.

San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.2 points.

The 49ers rack up 359.3 yards per game, only 19.6 fewer than the 378.9 the Vikings give up per matchup.

San Francisco is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 378.9 yards.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Vikings' takeaways (12).

Vikings stats and trends

In Minnesota's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Vikings have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Vikings average 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the 49ers allow (22.2).

When Minnesota scores more than 22.2 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Vikings rack up 387.0 yards per game, 68.7 more yards than the 318.3 the 49ers allow.

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up more than 318.3 yards.

The Vikings have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the 49ers have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

At home this season, San Francisco has one win against the spread and is 1-4 overall.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).

This season, in five games at home, San Francisco has gone over the total three times.

49ers home games this season average 48.3 total points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

Minnesota is 2-3 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, away from home.

In five road games this year, Minnesota has gone over the total four times.

Vikings away games this season average 49.6 total points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (49).

