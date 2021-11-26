Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and Minnesota Vikings (5-5) will battle in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • Minnesota's games have gone over 49 points in five of 10 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 1.1 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.6 points above the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The 49ers and their opponents score an average of 47.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 49-point total for this game is 1.0 point below the 50.0 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.
  • In San Francisco's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in six chances).
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The 49ers score 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 24.2 per matchup the Vikings surrender.
  • San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.2 points.
  • The 49ers rack up 359.3 yards per game, only 19.6 fewer than the 378.9 the Vikings give up per matchup.
  • San Francisco is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 378.9 yards.
  • This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Vikings' takeaways (12).
  • In Minnesota's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Vikings have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Vikings average 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the 49ers allow (22.2).
  • When Minnesota scores more than 22.2 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Vikings rack up 387.0 yards per game, 68.7 more yards than the 318.3 the 49ers allow.
  • Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up more than 318.3 yards.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the 49ers have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, San Francisco has one win against the spread and is 1-4 overall.
  • At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).
  • This season, in five games at home, San Francisco has gone over the total three times.
  • 49ers home games this season average 48.3 total points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
  • Minnesota is 2-3 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, away from home.
  • In five road games this year, Minnesota has gone over the total four times.
  • Vikings away games this season average 49.6 total points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (49).

