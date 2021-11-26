Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Saquon Barkley and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Barkley's New York Giants (3-7) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) meet in a Week 12 matchup between NFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Barkley has rushed for 220 yards on 60 carries (22.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also added 20 catches for 161 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 60 of his team's 233 carries this season (25.8%).
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Over his four career matchups against the Eagles, Barkley averaged 97.2 rushing yards per game, 44.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Barkley, in four matchups versus the Eagles, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 21st in the NFL, conceding 116.5 yards per game.
  • This year the Eagles are ranked 27th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Barkley put together a 25-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball six times (averaging 4.2 yards per carry).
  • Barkley also tacked on 31 yards on six receptions.
  • Barkley has put up 25 rushing yards on six carries (8.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He also has six catches for 31 yards (10.3 per game).

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

60

25.8%

220

2

10

25.6%

3.7

Devontae Booker

88

37.8%

330

2

14

35.9%

3.8

Daniel Jones

53

22.7%

268

2

11

28.2%

5.1

Elijhaa Penny

22

9.4%

89

1

2

5.1%

4.0

