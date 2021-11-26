Publish date:
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Barkley has rushed for 220 yards on 60 carries (22.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also added 20 catches for 161 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 60 of his team's 233 carries this season (25.8%).
- The Giants have thrown the football in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with the Eagles.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Over his four career matchups against the Eagles, Barkley averaged 97.2 rushing yards per game, 44.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Barkley, in four matchups versus the Eagles, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 21st in the NFL, conceding 116.5 yards per game.
- This year the Eagles are ranked 27th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- Barkley put together a 25-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball six times (averaging 4.2 yards per carry).
- Barkley also tacked on 31 yards on six receptions.
- Barkley has put up 25 rushing yards on six carries (8.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He also has six catches for 31 yards (10.3 per game).
Barkley's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley
60
25.8%
220
2
10
25.6%
3.7
Devontae Booker
88
37.8%
330
2
14
35.9%
3.8
Daniel Jones
53
22.7%
268
2
11
28.2%
5.1
Elijhaa Penny
22
9.4%
89
1
2
5.1%
4.0
Powered By Data Skrive