Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Saquon Barkley and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Barkley's New York Giants (3-7) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) meet in a Week 12 matchup between NFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Barkley has rushed for 220 yards on 60 carries (22.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also added 20 catches for 161 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 60 of his team's 233 carries this season (25.8%).

The Giants have thrown the football in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Over his four career matchups against the Eagles, Barkley averaged 97.2 rushing yards per game, 44.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Barkley, in four matchups versus the Eagles, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 21st in the NFL, conceding 116.5 yards per game.

This year the Eagles are ranked 27th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Barkley put together a 25-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball six times (averaging 4.2 yards per carry).

Barkley also tacked on 31 yards on six receptions.

Barkley has put up 25 rushing yards on six carries (8.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.

He also has six catches for 31 yards (10.3 per game).

Barkley's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 60 25.8% 220 2 10 25.6% 3.7 Devontae Booker 88 37.8% 330 2 14 35.9% 3.8 Daniel Jones 53 22.7% 268 2 11 28.2% 5.1 Elijhaa Penny 22 9.4% 89 1 2 5.1% 4.0

Powered By Data Skrive