AAC opponents will do battle when the SMU Mustangs (8-3, 0-0 AAC) face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-6, 0-0 AAC) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas.

Odds for SMU vs. Tulsa

Over/Under Insights

SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Tulsa and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is two points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 7.5 points greater than the 55 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Mustangs games this season feature an average total of 66 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.4 PPG average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 7.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, SMU is 5-5-0 this season.

The Mustangs have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Mustangs average 39.1 points per game, 12 more than the Golden Hurricane give up per contest (27.1).

SMU is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.1 points.

The Mustangs rack up 471.5 yards per game, 93.4 more yards than the 378.1 the Golden Hurricane allow per contest.

When SMU piles up over 378.1 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more in three chances.

Tulsa's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).

This season the Golden Hurricane rack up just 2.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Mustangs surrender (27.9).

When Tulsa scores more than 27.9 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 21.2 more yards per game (439.5) than the Mustangs give up per outing (418.3).

Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 418.3 yards.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats