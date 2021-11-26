Publish date:
SMU vs. Tulsa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for SMU vs. Tulsa
Over/Under Insights
- SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Tulsa and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is two points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 7.5 points greater than the 55 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Mustangs games this season feature an average total of 66 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.4 PPG average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 7.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
SMU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, SMU is 5-5-0 this season.
- The Mustangs have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
- SMU's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Mustangs average 39.1 points per game, 12 more than the Golden Hurricane give up per contest (27.1).
- SMU is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.1 points.
- The Mustangs rack up 471.5 yards per game, 93.4 more yards than the 378.1 the Golden Hurricane allow per contest.
- When SMU piles up over 378.1 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Golden Hurricane have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more in three chances.
- Tulsa's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).
- This season the Golden Hurricane rack up just 2.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Mustangs surrender (27.9).
- When Tulsa scores more than 27.9 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 21.2 more yards per game (439.5) than the Mustangs give up per outing (418.3).
- Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 418.3 yards.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|Tulsa
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
25.4
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
471.5
Avg. Total Yards
439.5
418.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
378.1
16
Giveaways
21
13
Takeaways
14