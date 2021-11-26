The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-9, 0-0 C-USA) and Florida International Panthers (1-10, 0-0 C-USA) will battle in clash of C-USA rivals at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Odds for Southern Miss vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

Florida International has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.5, is nine points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 68.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 23.3 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 49.5 points per game in 2021, four more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 58.2 points, 12.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Golden Eagles have been favored by 11.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Golden Eagles put up 24 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Panthers give up (39.9).

The Golden Eagles average 250.1 yards per game, 247.0 fewer yards than the 497.1 the Panthers allow per matchup.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 22 more times (28 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has two wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This season, the Panthers have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

Florida International's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Panthers rack up 8.3 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Golden Eagles surrender (28.9).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 28.9 points.

The Panthers collect 365.1 yards per game, just 10.6 more than the 354.5 the Golden Eagles give up.

Florida International is 1-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team totals more than 354.5 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 18 times, one fewer times than the Golden Eagles have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats