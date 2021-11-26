Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will attempt to prolong their three-game winning run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 59 points per game, 5.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 44.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents score an average of 50.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.7 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 6.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Tampa Bay has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 3 points or more nine times this season and are 4-5 ATS in those matchups.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Buccaneers average 8.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Colts surrender (22.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.3 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 406.0 yards per game, 47.5 more yards than the 358.5 the Colts give up per outing.
  • When Tampa Bay totals more than 358.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 12 fewer than the Colts have forced (25).
  • Against the spread, Indianapolis is 7-4-0 this year.
  • The Colts have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.
  • Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the point total in 63.6% of its opportunities (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Colts average 5.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Buccaneers allow (22.2).
  • When Indianapolis scores more than 22.2 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Colts average 364.0 yards per game, 41.9 more yards than the 322.1 the Buccaneers give up.
  • When Indianapolis picks up over 322.1 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times, eight fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3-point underdogs or greater.
  • This year, in six games at home, Indianapolis has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Colts home games average 47.6 points, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).
  • Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-3 overall, on the road.
  • The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-4) away from home as 3-point favorites or more.
  • In five away games this year, Tampa Bay has hit the over twice.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 51.2 total points, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.