The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will attempt to prolong their three-game winning run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 59 points per game, 5.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 44.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.

The Buccaneers and their opponents score an average of 50.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 6.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 3 points or more nine times this season and are 4-5 ATS in those matchups.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Buccaneers average 8.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Colts surrender (22.3).

Tampa Bay is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.3 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 406.0 yards per game, 47.5 more yards than the 358.5 the Colts give up per outing.

When Tampa Bay totals more than 358.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 12 fewer than the Colts have forced (25).

Colts stats and trends

Against the spread, Indianapolis is 7-4-0 this year.

The Colts have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.

Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the point total in 63.6% of its opportunities (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Colts average 5.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Buccaneers allow (22.2).

When Indianapolis scores more than 22.2 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Colts average 364.0 yards per game, 41.9 more yards than the 322.1 the Buccaneers give up.

When Indianapolis picks up over 322.1 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times, eight fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home.

At home, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3-point underdogs or greater.

This year, in six games at home, Indianapolis has gone over the total three times.

This season, Colts home games average 47.6 points, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-3 overall, on the road.

The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-4) away from home as 3-point favorites or more.

In five away games this year, Tampa Bay has hit the over twice.

Buccaneers away games this season average 51.2 total points, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

