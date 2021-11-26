Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.
- Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 9.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 0.4 points more than the 63.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Volunteers and their opponents score an average of 61.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 55 points, 8.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Volunteers have been favored by 31.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).
- The Volunteers put up 38.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the Commodores allow per matchup (35).
- When Tennessee records more than 35 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Volunteers average only 0.9 more yards per game (460.5), than the Commodores give up per contest (459.6).
- Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out more than 459.6 yards.
- The Volunteers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 15 takeaways .
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- In Vanderbilt's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Commodores have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 31.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- This season the Commodores put up 12.8 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Volunteers allow (28.1).
- The Commodores rack up 311.9 yards per game, 100.3 fewer yards than the 412.2 the Volunteers give up.
- Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 412.2 yards.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over seven more times (18 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
38.3
Avg. Points Scored
15.3
28.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35
460.5
Avg. Total Yards
311.9
412.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
459.6
11
Giveaways
18
11
Takeaways
15