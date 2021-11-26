SEC rivals will clash when the Tennessee Volunteers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.

Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 0.4 points more than the 63.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Volunteers and their opponents score an average of 61.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 55 points, 8.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Volunteers have been favored by 31.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).

The Volunteers put up 38.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the Commodores allow per matchup (35).

When Tennessee records more than 35 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Volunteers average only 0.9 more yards per game (460.5), than the Commodores give up per contest (459.6).

Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out more than 459.6 yards.

The Volunteers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 15 takeaways .

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

In Vanderbilt's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Commodores have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 31.5 points or more (in three chances).

Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This season the Commodores put up 12.8 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Volunteers allow (28.1).

The Commodores rack up 311.9 yards per game, 100.3 fewer yards than the 412.2 the Volunteers give up.

Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 412.2 yards.

The Commodores have turned the ball over seven more times (18 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

