Texas A&M vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M's games this season have gone over 46.5 points seven of 12 times.
- In 54.5% of LSU's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 10.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 40.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.6, 5.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- The 61.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 15.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Aggies are 5-2 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.
- Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- The Aggies score 4.3 more points per game (29.8) than the Tigers allow (25.5).
- When Texas A&M puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Aggies average 400.2 yards per game, 21.1 more yards than the 379.1 the Tigers allow per matchup.
- In games that Texas A&M churns out over 379.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
LSU Stats and Trends
- In LSU's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Tigers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- LSU has hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers put up 27.1 points per game, 12.2 more than the Aggies give up (14.9).
- When LSU scores more than 14.9 points, it is 3-6 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 370.2 yards per game, 50.4 more yards than the 319.8 the Aggies allow.
- In games that LSU totals over 319.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|LSU
29.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
400.2
Avg. Total Yards
370.2
319.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.1
16
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13