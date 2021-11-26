SEC foes will meet when the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (8-3, 0-0 SEC) meet the LSU Tigers (5-6, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Texas A&M vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M's games this season have gone over 46.5 points seven of 12 times.

In 54.5% of LSU's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 10.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 40.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.6, 5.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The 61.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 15.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Aggies are 5-2 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Aggies score 4.3 more points per game (29.8) than the Tigers allow (25.5).

When Texas A&M puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Aggies average 400.2 yards per game, 21.1 more yards than the 379.1 the Tigers allow per matchup.

In games that Texas A&M churns out over 379.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

In LSU's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Tigers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

LSU has hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Tigers put up 27.1 points per game, 12.2 more than the Aggies give up (14.9).

When LSU scores more than 14.9 points, it is 3-6 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Tigers rack up 370.2 yards per game, 50.4 more yards than the 319.8 the Aggies allow.

In games that LSU totals over 319.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats