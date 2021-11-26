The Texas Longhorns (4-7, 0-0 Big 12) and Kansas State Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) will face each other in clash of Big 12 opponents at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Odds for Texas vs. Kansas State

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in 10 of 11 games this season.

In 36.4% of Kansas State's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 63.7 points per game, 11.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.9 points lower than the 53.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Longhorns games this season feature an average total of 60.0 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 0.4 points below the 52.9 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Longhorns have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.

Texas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Longhorns average 36.5 points per game, 15.5 more than the Wildcats surrender per matchup (21.0).

Texas is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.0 points.

The Longhorns collect 428.6 yards per game, 83.6 more yards than the 345.0 the Wildcats allow per matchup.

In games that Texas picks up more than 345.0 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (14).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-4-1 this season.

This year, the Wildcats have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Kansas State's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This season the Wildcats score 5.2 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Longhorns give up (32.4).

When Kansas State records more than 32.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats collect 77.8 fewer yards per game (360.9) than the Longhorns give up (438.7).

The Wildcats have 14 giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats