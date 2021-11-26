Publish date:
Texas vs. Kansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas vs. Kansas State
Over/Under Insights
- Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in 10 of 11 games this season.
- In 36.4% of Kansas State's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to score 63.7 points per game, 11.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 0.9 points lower than the 53.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Longhorns games this season feature an average total of 60.0 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 0.4 points below the 52.9 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.
- The Longhorns have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.
- Texas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Longhorns average 36.5 points per game, 15.5 more than the Wildcats surrender per matchup (21.0).
- Texas is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.0 points.
- The Longhorns collect 428.6 yards per game, 83.6 more yards than the 345.0 the Wildcats allow per matchup.
- In games that Texas picks up more than 345.0 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (14).
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-4-1 this season.
- This year, the Wildcats have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Kansas State's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This season the Wildcats score 5.2 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Longhorns give up (32.4).
- When Kansas State records more than 32.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wildcats collect 77.8 fewer yards per game (360.9) than the Longhorns give up (438.7).
- The Wildcats have 14 giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Kansas State
36.5
Avg. Points Scored
27.2
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
21.0
428.6
Avg. Total Yards
360.9
438.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
345.0
17
Giveaways
14
14
Takeaways
14