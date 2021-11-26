Publish date:
Toledo vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo's games this season have gone over 57.5 points four of 10 times.
- Akron's games have gone over 57.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.3 points higher than the combined 53.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 60.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.7 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.
- The Rockets and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 57.5 total in this game is 0.5 points above the 57.0 average total in Zips games this season.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- In Toledo's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- Toledo's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Rockets average 32.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Zips surrender per contest (38.6).
- Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 38.6 points.
- The Rockets collect 33.6 fewer yards per game (422.5), than the Zips allow per outing (456.1).
- Toledo is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 456.1 yards.
- This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, six fewer than the Zips have takeaways (11).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Zips have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 28.5 points or more.
- Akron's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Zips average 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Rockets surrender.
- Akron is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team notches more than 21.6 points.
- The Zips collect only 2.1 more yards per game (342.4) than the Rockets allow (340.3).
- In games that Akron amasses more than 340.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- The Zips have turned the ball over 16 times, one fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (17).
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Akron
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
20.4
21.6
Avg. Points Allowed
38.6
422.5
Avg. Total Yards
342.4
340.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
456.1
5
Giveaways
16
17
Takeaways
11