The Toledo Rockets (6-5, 0-0 MAC) face a MAC matchup versus the Akron Zips (2-9, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Toledo vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Toledo's games this season have gone over 57.5 points four of 10 times.

Akron's games have gone over 57.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.3 points higher than the combined 53.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 60.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.7 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.

The Rockets and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57.5 total in this game is 0.5 points above the 57.0 average total in Zips games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

In Toledo's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

Toledo's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Rockets average 32.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Zips surrender per contest (38.6).

Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 38.6 points.

The Rockets collect 33.6 fewer yards per game (422.5), than the Zips allow per outing (456.1).

Toledo is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 456.1 yards.

This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, six fewer than the Zips have takeaways (11).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Zips have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 28.5 points or more.

Akron's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Zips average 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Rockets surrender.

Akron is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team notches more than 21.6 points.

The Zips collect only 2.1 more yards per game (342.4) than the Rockets allow (340.3).

In games that Akron amasses more than 340.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Zips have turned the ball over 16 times, one fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats