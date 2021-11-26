Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Toledo vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Toledo Rockets (6-5, 0-0 MAC) face a MAC matchup versus the Akron Zips (2-9, 0-0 MAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Toledo vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

  • Toledo's games this season have gone over 57.5 points four of 10 times.
  • Akron's games have gone over 57.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 4.3 points higher than the combined 53.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 60.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.7 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.
  • The Rockets and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 57.5 total in this game is 0.5 points above the 57.0 average total in Zips games this season.
  • In Toledo's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • Toledo's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
  • The Rockets average 32.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Zips surrender per contest (38.6).
  • Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 38.6 points.
  • The Rockets collect 33.6 fewer yards per game (422.5), than the Zips allow per outing (456.1).
  • Toledo is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 456.1 yards.
  • This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, six fewer than the Zips have takeaways (11).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.
  • Akron has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Zips have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 28.5 points or more.
  • Akron's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Zips average 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Rockets surrender.
  • Akron is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team notches more than 21.6 points.
  • The Zips collect only 2.1 more yards per game (342.4) than the Rockets allow (340.3).
  • In games that Akron amasses more than 340.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Zips have turned the ball over 16 times, one fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (17).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

ToledoStatsAkron

32.8

Avg. Points Scored

20.4

21.6

Avg. Points Allowed

38.6

422.5

Avg. Total Yards

342.4

340.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

456.1

5

Giveaways

16

17

Takeaways

11